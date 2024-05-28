Alexander Zverev's domestic abuse trial stains historic win over Rafael Nadal at French Open 2024: Why the tennis world is left fuming

Alexander Zverev registered one of the biggest wins of his career in the first round of the French Open 2024. The German ace knocked out the great Rafael Nadal to move into the next round after a blockbuster clash. Despite his on-court brilliance, his uncertainty off-court is dominating headlines.

Zverev has been dealing with a domestic abuse court case, with the court hearing set for May 31. The German is allowed to compete because the ATP has no 'domestic abuse policy' and Zverev is considered 'innocent until proven guilty'. This stand by the organization has left part of the tennis community fuming.

Alexander Zverev set for a court trial

Alexander Zverev is accused of domestic abuse by his former partner and the mother of his daughter, Brenda Patea. Patea has claimed that Zverev physically assaulted her during an argument in May 2020.

According to a court statement in October 2023, Zverev has been accused of “physically abusing and damaging the health of a woman during an argument in Berlin in May 2020.”

Zverev was fined €450,000 ($478,000), which he refused to pay and denied all the allegations. The German's refusal to pay the fine meant that the case went to the Berlin court with the result set for next week.

With his court case still in process, a section of tennis fans are disappointed that the German is allowed to compete. Zverev is currently a member of the ATP Player Advisory Council, which has caused further anger among the fans.

Alexander Zverev confident of a court win

Speaking with the media after his Italian Open triumph, Alexander Zverev admitted that he was not worried about the case's outcome and is confident in winning his legal battle.

Zverev said that he trusts the German system and that the impending court date has not impacted his tennis. The 27-year-old further cited his Italian Open win as an example of his positive attitude on the court.

"At the end of the day, I do believe in the German system. I do believe in the truth. Not out of my hands, but I do believe that l'm not going to lose this procedure… There's absolutely no chance I am. That's why I can play calmly, and I think my results have been showing it,” Alexander Zverev said.

It is still unclear whether Zverev will have to attend his court hearing on May 31, as it is set to clash with his French Open match. However, there will be clarity over the German's future in the coming weeks.

This is the second time that former US Open champion has been accused of domestic violence after another his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova claimed that the German physically abused her. However, Sharypova's allegations were not sustained due to a lack of eyewitnesses.