Alexander Zverev speaks out against domestic violence allegations, says "the truth always comes to light"

Alexander Zverev recently claimed during an interview with Tennis Magazin that his off-court controversies, in the shape of domestic violence allegations leveled by former partner Olya Sharypova, shall soon see closure.

Zverev was accused of beating, verbally abusing, and blackmailing Sharypova, who was his girlfriend for about a year in and around 2019. The Russian revealed all details of Zverev's alleged atrocities in two detailed interviews provided to New York Times journalist Ben Rothenberg.

Sharypova provided evidence not only with verbal anecdotes but also through ample screenshots and photographs that showed her in a tortured state. However, the Olympic champion has vehemently denied all of her claims and maintained his innocence throughout the past couple of years. Zverev even threatened legal action against Sharypova and Rothenberg earlier this year.

But in a recent turn of events, the ATP intervened in the matter and initiated a probe into the allegations against the 2021 ATP Finals champion, the result of which is still pending.

When probed on the matter by Tennis Magazin, Alexander Zverev expressed hope of seeing the back of the domestic violence allegations sooner rather than later. Stressing that "truth always comes to light," Zverev made it clear he has no intention of backtracking on his position on the matter.

"I'm sure that it will be settled relatively soon," said the 24-year-old in an interview with Tennis Magazin: "We are also taking legal action in Russia against people who accuse me of being evil. The truth always comes to light. "

Zverev had one of the most successful seasons of his career in 2021, finishing with six titles to his name, including the ATP Finals trophy.

The 24-year-old admitted to having found a way to prevent off-court controversies from affecting his on-court performances, highlighting the importance of his team and family in that pursuit.

"Everything that happens in life outside of the tennis court, you will also notice on the tennis court," said Zverev. "I think that this year more calm has returned to my life. I have the right people around me. That is very positive."

"I play extremely well with her in my back" - Alexander Zverev pays tribute to new girlfriend Sophia Thomalla

During the interview, Alexander Zverev asserted that some credit for his recent sporting success goes to his new girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla. Zverev has known Thomalla, an actress, for around four years now and reportedly began seeing the 32-year-old sometime after August this year.

The 2021 ATP Finals champion believes he plays better, knowing that Thomalla supports him from the stands. Zverev laid bare his desire to improve further next year, pointing out how he has yet to achieve "all" of his tennis goals.

"I play extremely well with her in my back and I hope that will continue next year and maybe even get better," Alexander Zverev said. "I haven't achieved all of my goals yet."

