Alexei Popyrin claims he has the game to beat Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros

Alexei Popyrin has claimed he has the game to defeat Rafael Nadal when the two lock horns in the first round of the 2021 Roland Garros. Popyrin also highlighted how the 13-time champion will be under pressure to win, given his daunting record in Paris.

Popyrin, ranked 62 in the world, will face Rafael Nadal for the second time this month, having previously squared off in the Madrid Masters. The Aussie impressed on that occasion but ultimately lost 6-3, 6-3 to the Spaniard.

Speaking to the Australian Associated Press, the big-hitting Popyrin revealed he would approach his first-round match against Nadal in Paris with the belief that he could pull off an upset.

"I definitely do (think I can win)," Popyrin said. "I don't go into any match thinking that I couldn't win. I definitely do think I have the game to beat him. I think my game's very dangerous for any player - I just need to find the consistency."

The Australian said he was a massive underdog and had "nothing to lose" against the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

"I think he's got all the pressure on him and, basically, probably a 99.9% chance to win that match considering his record here - but I'll take that 0.1%," he added.

Popyrin also revealed he would watch his match against Rafael Nadal at the Madrid Masters and find ways to improve ahead of their Roland Garros clash.

"If I bring my A game, who knows what can happen this time?" the Australian added.

Nadal, part of his response, when asked about 1R opponent Popyrin at the French Open: '...I respect every opponent always. I respected everyone since the beginning of my career...' — Ravi Ubha (@raviubha) May 28, 2021

Popyrin said Rafael Nadal was the toughest draw he could have asked for, but insisted he was up for the challenge.

"I'm really looking forward to it," he said. "It's the hardest draw you could get, in the first round especially - but I'm up for the challenge."

"Tell Rafael Nadal that I've won Roland Garros juniors, and he'd swat that like a fly" - Alexei Popyrin

Alexei Popyrin

Alexei Popyrin is no slouch on clay; he won the boys' singles title at Roland Garros in 2017, beating Nicola Kuhn in the final. But Popyrin acknowledged that that achievement pales when compared to what Rafael Nadal has accomplished in the French capital.

"I think it (Roland Garros) always will be (a special place)," Popyrin said. "Winning the juniors there has given me confidence ever since. It was only the juniors, though. Doesn't really stand up against Rafa and 13 titles. Tell Rafa that I've won the French juniors and he'd be, like, 'oh, yeah?' He'd swat that like a fly!"

On the quest for title number 14, defending Champion @rafaelnadal meets Alexei Popyrin in the opening round. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/VLrZSoMDGt — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 27, 2021

Please help Sportskeeda improve its tennis coverage. Take a 30-second survey now!