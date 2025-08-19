All 22 titles 22-year-old Carlos Alcaraz has won heading into US Open 2025

Carlos Alcaraz has just won the Cincinnati Open title after Jannik Sinner retired hurt in the final. It was Alcaraz's sixth title of the current year. The 22-year-old Spaniard enjoyed his birthday a few months ago, and it is quite mind-boggling to find that he has won 22 titles already.

Alcaraz has won five Grand Slam titles so far, which is a very good achievement given his age. The Spaniard enjoys a great rivalry with Jannik Sinner, who is the current world No. 1. With the US Open about to start, Alcaraz will be one of the favourites to win the title.

Carlos Alcaraz won his first career title in 2021

The Spaniard’s first title came four years ago on the clay court of Image. It was the only title he won that year. However, in the following year, the Spaniard won five titles to announce himself to the tennis world firmly.

They included one on the clay of Buenos Aires at the Argentina Open, his first Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells, another one in Madrid, beating Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev among others and the Barcelona Open title as well. He then annexed the US Open title, his first Grand Slam, to his tally to complete a wonderful year.

Alcaraz became the world No. 1 in 2022 itself.

The US Open triumph in 2022 took Alcaraz to the top spot in men's tennis. The Spaniard then won six titles in 2023, including the Buenos Aires, Indian Wells, Barcelona and Madrid titles for the second successive time. He then showed his mastery on grass by winning the title at Queen's Club and his maiden Wimbledon title, beating Novak Djokovic in an epic five-setter in the final.

The Spaniard continued the good run in 2024 as well, winning the Indian Wells title for the third consecutive time. He then won the 22 Channel Slam by clinching the French Open and Wimbledon titles before signing off the year with another Masters 1000 title in Beijing.

Alcaraz has been enjoying a great time this year as well. He won the Rotterdam Open title on an indoor court and then his first title at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He then won his first Italian Open title and defended his French Open title to finish an extraordinary clay-court season.

He then won the Queen's Club title before securing his 22nd career one in Cincinnati. The scary thing is that the Spanish youngster is probably only entering his prime as a player, and the sky seems to be the limit for him at the moment.

