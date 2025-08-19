All 24 titles 24-year-old Iga Swiatek has won heading into US Open 2025

Iga Swiatek has once again caught the shutterbugs' attention by winning the Cincinnati Open. She outclassed Jasmine Paolini in straight sets in the final, 7-5, 6-4.

After a tough start to the season, Swiatek has finally come to the party on tour. Apart from a brilliant run in Cincinnati, she also captured her maiden title at the Wimbledon Championships this year.

The Pole has been among the best players on tour since 2020. She has 24 significant titles to her name, including six trophies at the Grand Slam level on tour.

Without further ado, let's take a look at her journey and remarkable achievements so far.

Iga Swiatek opened her account at the 2020 French Open

Interestingly, Iga Swiatek captured her first title on tour at the 2020 French Open. She defeated Sofia Kenin in straight sets in the final, 6-4, 6-1.

Swiatek then added a couple more trophies to her locker in 2021. She clinched the Adelaide International by defeating Belinda Bencic and dominated the Italian Open the same year.

The Pole had established herself as a serious competitor after claiming her first Major title and a WTA 1000 crown on tour. Critics had high expectations for her, and many tipped her to succeed on clay.

Come 2022, Swiatek lived up to the billing by claiming her second title in Paris. She also outsmarted her opponents at prestigious events such as Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome, San Diego and New York.

Winning her first Grand Slam outside of clay was a clear signal of her quality at the highest level. Swiatek made history in 2022 by winning 37 matches in a row (the highest by any player in the 21st century).

Iga Swiatek's quest to succeed on grass: The challenging ask for the Pole

By 2022, Iga Swiatek had justified her spot at the top of the WTA rankings. She captured eight titles in a single year and was now a three-time Grand Slam champion on tour.

The Pole continued her dominance in 2023 by once again successfully defending her crown in Paris. She added more trophies to her locker by winning in Doha, Stuttgart, Warsaw, Beijing and Cancun (WTA Finals).

The biggest challenge for Swiatek was now to show her adaptability on grass. She reached the quarterfinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, but lost to Elina Svitolina in a close encounter.

Despite her mediocre results on grass, Swiatek kept chipping in with solid results on tour. She captured her fourth title at the French Open in 2024 and also claimed the honors in Doha, Indian Wells, Madrid and Rome.

With the pressure mounting and competition rising, Swiatek made a tough start to the season in 2025. After four semifinal losses and a runner-up finish in Bad Homburg, the Pole finally broke her duck on grass and won the Wimbledon Championships this year. She defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in the final and silenced her critics on tour.

The former World No. 1 has continued her potent form by winning in Cincinnati this month. She will enter the US Open with two titles to her name this year.

Iga Swiatek will be the second seed at the 2025 US Open

Iga Swiatek dropped out of the top five in the WTA rankings in May. She's earned her spot as the World No. 2 again after successful runs in London and Cincinnati.

Swiatek is a former champion at the US Open and will enter New York on a high note this month. She thanked her team after winning the title in Cincinnati and making her a better player on tour.

Here's what Swiatek said after the final:

"I want to thank my team. I don’t know why I won tournaments that were like the last ones in terms of where I thought I would be playing well," Iga Swiatek said.

"Thank you for forcing me to become a better player and learning how to play on these faster surfaces. I'm shocked and super happy."

The 24-year-old is most likely to face a qualifier in the first round of the US Open. She reached the quarterfinals last year, where she lost to Jessica Pegula in straight sets.

