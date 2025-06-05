All active players with 1 Grand Slam title ft. Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu

Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu have succeeded big on the Grand Slam stage, with both women having captured the US Open titles. They, however, have since failed to replicate that sort of result elsewhere.

Ad

At this year’s French Open, Gauff and Raducanu led a whole host of players who wanted to double up on their Grand Slam tally. Here, we take a look at all the active players who have captured a Grand Slam title only once in their respective careers.

Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 US Open. (Source: Getty)

Daniil Medvedev lifted his only Grand Slam trophy at the 2021 US Open. The fact that he bested one of the sport’s all-time greats, Novak Djokovic, in the final in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 only makes the win even more special. To his credit, though, the Russian has featured in several other Grand Slam finals — thrice at the Australian Open (2021, 2022, and 2024) and twice at the US Open (2019 and 2023).

Ad

Trending

Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu at the 2021 US Open. (Source: Getty)

Emma Raducanu made history by becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title at the 2021 US Open. The Briton contested one of the youngest finals against Leylah Fernandez, coming through 6-4, 6-3 with an ace on match point. The youngster has struggled with injuries and a loss of form since.

Ad

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championship. (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff, much like her predecessors on the list, also captured her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open. She came from behind to upset Aryna Sabalenka in the 2023 final 2–6, 6–3, 6–2 to capture the crown. It was the youngster’s second Grand Slam final, having earlier reached the summit clash at the French Open in 2022. She will have another shot at claiming a second title as she finds herself back in the final in Paris against a familiar foe: Sabalenka.

Ad

Jelena Ostapenko

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2017 French Open. (Source: Getty)

Jelena Ostapenko is one of the biggest strikers of the tennis ball out there. The raw power was on full showcase during her run to the French Open title back in 2017. She even defeated one of the best claycourt players from her generation, Simona Halep, 4–6, 6–4, 6–3 in the final to cap off an iconic run. Her next best showing at a Grand Slam was reaching the semifinal at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships.

Ad

Sloane Stephens

Sloane Stephens at the 2017 US Open. (Source: Getty)

Another home heroine, Sloane Stephens, took home the US Open trophy in 2017. The American beat compatriot Madison Keys in a masterclass performance, coming through 6-3, 6-0, to establish herself as one of the leading players from the country in a post-Williams sisters era at the time. She was also a finalist at the French Open a year later but lost to Simona Halep.

Ad

Marin Cilic

Marin Cilic at the 2014 US Open (Source: Getty)

In a rare Grand Slam final from the 2010s not to feature any of the ‘Big 3’ (Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic), the 2014 US Open saw Marin Cilic and Kei Nishikori contest for the crown. The Croat was a dominant winner, coming through 6–3, 6–3, 6–3. He would go on to make two more Grand Slam finals — the 2017 Wimbledon and 2018 Australian Open — but came up short against Federer on both occasions.

Ad

Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu at the 2019 US Open. (Source: Getty)

The US Open has thrown up the most unlikely champions on a lot of occasions, and Bianca Andreescu is right up there as someone who defied all odds to capture the crown. Up against an all-time great in the form of Serena Williams in the final in 2019, the Canadian came out unscathed. She came through a straight-sets win 6–3, 7–5 to deny Williams a record 24th singles Grand Slam title.

Ad

Marketa Vondrousova

Marketa Vondrousova at Wimbledon 2023 (Source: Getty)

Czechia has produced some of the best tennis players that the world has seen. And Marketa Vondrousova was in a hurry to add her name to the list. Four years after falling short in the French Open final against Ashleigh Barty in 2019, she captured the trophy at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. She was unable to defend her crown 12 months later. Since then, Vondrousova has only shown flashes of her brilliance and has struggled for consistency.

Ad

Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon 2022 (Source: Getty)

Elena Rybakina is another player who found success at the All England Club, having lifted the title at the 2022 edition of the tournament. She beat a more experienced Ons Jabeur in the summit clash, coming through 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. She made another big final, this time in Australia in 2023, but fell to Aryna Sabalenka in the end.

Ad

Madison Keys

Madison Keys at the 2025 Australian Open. (Source: Getty)

At the age of 29, Madison Keys was one of the oldest players to win their maiden Grand Slam. She had just made a switch to a new racket and was feeling her best in years. It helped her come through that final Down Under in 2025 against Aryna Sabalenka, who was chasing a hat-trick.

Ad

Sofia Kenin

Sofia Kenin at the 2020 Australian Open. (Source: Getty)

Sofia Kenin, another American who likes to play on the hardcourts, also found success on the courts Down Under. She was a victor over Garbine Muguruza in the 2020 final, the same year when she also made her second Grand Slam final at the French Open. She lost the French Open final to none other than Iga Swiatek.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More