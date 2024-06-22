Alycia Parks vs Bernarda Pera preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | Veneto Open 2024 final

Match Details

Fixture: Alycia Parks vs (8) Bernarda Pera

Date: Sunday, June 23

Tournament: Veneto Open 2024

Round: Final

Venue: Gaiba, Italy

Category: WTA 125

Surface: Grass (Outdoors)

Prize Money: $115,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Alycia Parks vs Bernarda Pera preview

Alycia Parks at the 2024 Australian Open

Alycia Parks is set to lock horns with eighth seed Bernarda Pera in an all-American encounter for the Veneto Open crown on Sunday, June 23.

Parks kicked off her grasscourt campaign at the Nottingham Open last week, losing her opener in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 to former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova. Chosing to compete at the Veneto challenger this week, she plowed through the qualifiers to earn a berth in the main draw. She started strong with a 7-6 (5), 7-5 win over compatriot Elvina Kalieva in the first round. She was in full swing in her next match against Anca Todoni, dropping just two games en route a 6-0, 6-2 win.

Parks faced her first real test in the quarterfinals against compatriot Robin Montgomery. She came back from a set down to eventually seal an emphatic 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-4 win. Another gruelling contest awaited her in the semifinals against Susan Bandecchi. Both players were in incredible touch, but it was Parks who played the bigger points better to eventually notch up a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 victory.

Pera, meanwhile, opened her grass court campaign in 's-Hertogenbosch last week, losing in the first round 6-4, 2-6, 4-6 to home favorite Suzan Lamens.

Pera took on Darja Semenistaja in her Veneto opener, sealing a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 victory. She carried that momentum forward, seeing off Aliona Falei in the second round 6-4, 7-5 and Kamilla Rakhimova in the quarterfinals 6-3, 6-3. Up against fourth seed Sara Errani in the semifinals, Pera fought back from a set down to seal an emphatic 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 win.

Alycia Parks vs Bernarda Pera head-to-head

Alycia Parks and Bernarda Pera have not yet faced off in professional competition and hence, their head-to-head is currently 0-0.

Alycia Parks vs Bernarda Pera prediction

Bernarda Pera at the 2024 Miami Open

An epic duel between compatriots Alycia Parks and Bernarda Pera is on the cards for fans in Gaiba.

Parks has displayed glimpses of brilliance throughout the week but has often struggled to find consistency. She's been a force to be reckoned on serve and at the net, a skill she's been perfecting off late. Pera, on the other hand, kicked off her Veneto campaign in style, comfortably winning her opening three matches. She was, however, given a scare in the previous round, but displayed incredible mental fortitude to plow through. Her serve, though, was below par and will need to improve if she is to find success on the grass.

This is Parks' third challenger final, and she holds a perfect 2-0 record. Pera, meanwhile, is contesting her third final. She's lost on both occasions in the past and will be eager to pick up her first title come Sunday.

Pera enters the encounter in better form, but Parks has displayed a better all-round game on the grass so far. We can expect a real battle from the back of the court. Parks holds the edge with her more powerful serve and groundstrokes and should come through with the win.

Pick: Parks in three sets.