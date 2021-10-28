Ana Bogdan hails Emma Raducanu as "an inspiration", says Brit's US Open win showed that "everything is possible" with hard work and self-belief 

Ana Bogdan has heaped praise on Emma Raducanu ahead of their second-round clash at the 2021 Transylvania Open, saying she has drawn inspiration from the British teenager's remarkable run to the US Open title last month.

Raducanu shocked the tennis world as she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam after defeating Leylah Fernandez in the final in New York.

Bogdan said the youngster's triumph showed that with the right attitude and hard work, nothing is impossible.

"[Raducanu] showed everything is possible if you work hard, believe and keep being positive," Bogdan was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail. "If you do the right things, you can do it. It's very important to have the right attitude. That is what I admired when I saw her."

Bogdan will be hoping to reach her second quarterinal in 2021.

Bogdan also spoke about Raducanu's game, expressing her admiration for the Brit's footwork and on-court attitude. She added that Raducanu's "smile" and friendly demeanor set a good example for young girls taking up the sport.

The 28-year-old also recalled watching Raducanu play in the US Open final, saying she was impressed by the Brit's "powerful" shots.

"I admired her focus, her footwork, her shots and the way she behaved," Bogdan said. "That smile and that innocence on her face, that was the key. It was an inspiration for me and for many girls out there."

"Somehow in that final, I was expecting her to win," Bogdan added. "Because her game is amazing. Her shots are very good and deep, strong and powerful."

"We spoke a bit, and she was really nice and friendly" - Emma Raducanu on her interactions with Ana Bogdan

Raducanu and Bogdan are set to face off for the first time

Emma Raducanu, whose father is Romanian, recently received a warm welcome during a fan interaction at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca, where the Transylvania Open is currently taking place.

Raducanu was also spotted speaking with the Romanian players in attendance, including Ana Bogdan. Recalling the interaction, Raducanu said Bogdan came across as a "nice and friendly" person.

“I know her a little bit off court, we spoke a bit, and she was really nice and friendly,” Raducanu said.

Raducanu and Bogdan will face off for the first time in the second round in Cluj-Napoca. The Brit described Bogdan as a "great opponent", but was quick to add that she was not familiar with the Romanian's game.

“I have never played against her. A great opponent but I have not seen much just yet,” Raducanu said.

