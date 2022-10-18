Ana Ivanovic reacts to being nominated for the Class of 2023 International Tennis Hall of Fame

Former World No. 1 and French Open champion Ana Ivanovic recently reacted to being nominated for the 2023 International Tennis Hall of Fame. Ivanovic took to Instagram to thank the Tennis Hall of Fame for including her on the prestigious award list.

Notably, her presence on the list of nominees was a formality, given that she was also nominated last year. However, Ivanovic failed to make the cut after the voting rounds and remained eligible to have her name carried forward this year.

"Thank you @tennishalloffame," she wrote.

Ana Ivanovic reacts to being nominated for the 2023 Tennis Hall of Fame

Ana Ivanovic has been nominated for the prestigious award along with Carlos Moya, Daniel Nestor, Flavia Pennetta, Lisa Raymond, Cara Black, and Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Meanwhile, wheelchair tennis legends Esther Vergeer of the Netherlands and Rick Draney of the United States have been nominated for the Hall of Fame’s Wheelchair Tennis Category.

Interestingly, Ivanovic, Moya, Pennetta, Raymond, Black, and Carlos Ferrero were also nominated in the 2022 list, but they all failed to make the cut after the voting process.

In fact, last year was the first time since the award started in 1955 that no new inductees were added to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

None of the six players reached the required 75% of the votes in combined results and, as such, have been rolled over to this year's nomination list because nominees can remain in contention for three years.

Daniel Nestor is the only new addition to this year's nominees.

What does Ana Ivanovic need to get inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame in 2023?

Ana Ivanovic needs a minimum voting percentage of 75% to make the Hall of Fame

Tennis fans will soon be able to cast their votes in favor of their preferred choice for this year's Hall of Fame. The Fan Voting category will remain open from this Thursday until 30 October and fans can cast their votes at vote.tennisfame.com.

After the Fan Voting round, the top three candidates will receive a further percentage points from the Official Voting Group (which includes media members, historians, Hall of Famers, and industry experts).

For Ana Ivanovic to find herself in the Hall of Fame, she must receive a voting percentage of at least 75% from the combined total of the Fan Voting category and the Official Voting Group.

While the Fan Voting category results will be announced shortly after the poll, fans and nominees have to wait until early next year to find out if they have made the cut for the Hall of Fame.

Poll : 0 votes