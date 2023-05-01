Anastasia Potapova was in attendance at the 2023 Madrid Open clash between her boyfriend Alexander Shevchenko and Daniil Medvedev on Monday.

World No. 3 Medvedev was given a scare by his younger compatriot Shevchenko in the Round-of -32 match at the Masters 1000 in Madrid.

Shevchenko made a commanding start, earning a 5-1 lead over Medvedev in the opening set. However, the 2021 US Open champion fought back to reduce the deficit to just one break at 5-4. Nonetheless, his 22-year-old opponent managed to close out the set on serve, 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev then dominated the second set. He allowed Alexander Shevchenko a singular service game win to force a decider. The third set was a neck-and-neck battle between the two Russians. While the qualifier broke Medvedev twice, the 27-year-old managed to break back on both occasions.

In the end, the World No. 3 emerged victorious, scoring a crucial break at 6-5 in the third, which he followed by successfully serving for the match, winning it 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Watching it all unfold was Alexander Shevchenko’s girlfriend - World No. 25 Anastasia Potapova, who herself ended up on the losing side against compatriot Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

Reflecting on her boyfriend’s loss, Potapova conveyed that she whole-heartedly cheered for him during his Masters 1000 debut and stated that she is proud of him despite his latest close-margin loss.

“Left all my heart, voice and soul today. So proud, keep doing your thing @shevchenkoo_17,” Anastasia Potapova wrote on Instagram.

"I'm sure he's going to up the rankings" – Daniil Medvedev on Alexander Shevchenko after Madrid Open win

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Shevchenko first bonded through PlayStation and have been friends ever since the World No. 96 received a last-minute invitation from the former World No. 1 to represent Russia at the 2022 ATP Cup.

The 2023 Madrid Open clash was the duo’s first encounter and Medvedev reflected on his younger compatriot's exceptional display of tennis.

“He played well. He’s young, so I’m sure he’s going to up the rankings, especially if he plays like in this tournament. It’s always like this. He’s still young so he has a lot of time to go up,” Daniil Medvedev said in the post-match presser.

“I practiced with him before. I know that he can play very good, so the more consistent he is [and] the more matches he plays like this, maybe next time he’s going to win and the higher he is going to go. I’m very happy that today I managed to beat him,” he added.

Shevchenko has made great strides this season. So far, he has featured in three challenger finals, winning two titles. He also broke inside the World Top 100 after winning his latest trophy at the Madrid Challenger. Owing to his noteworthy run at the Madrid Open, the 22-year-old is expected to reach a career-high ranking of World No. 91 next Monday.

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev is set for a face-off against yet another Russian in Aslan Karatsev for a spot in the quarterfinals.

