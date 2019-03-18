×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Andreescu beat Kerber to lift Indian Wells title

IANS
NEWS
News
6   //    18 Mar 2019, 09:02 IST
IANS Image
DOHA, Feb. 14, 2019 (Xinhua) -- Angelique Kerber of Germany hits a return during the women's singles second round match between Angelique Kerber of Germany and Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the 2019 WTA Qatar Open in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 13, 2019. Angelique Kerber won 2-0. (Xinhua/Nikku/IANS)

Indian Wells (US), March 18 (IANS) Young Canadian Bianca Andreescu was proclaimed champion at the Indian Wells Masters, after she overcame the German Angelique Kerber, who was eighth seeded, 6-4, 3-6 and 6-4 in two hours and 18 minutes.

It is the first time ever that a player who received a wildcard entry to the tournament leaves with the title, reports Efe news.

The two were playing each other for the first time on Sunday and Andreescu started well, creating four break chances in the very first game of the match, converting the last one for an early lead. Kerber then had to fight hernerves as well after giving up the first game with a double fault.

Andreescu never faced a break point in the opening set and did everything right to win it 6-4 in 40 minutes. Kerber, the reigning Wimbledon champion, fought back in the second set, more in control and setting the pace, taking advance of some unforced errors of her young opponent.

In the deciding set Kerber started with maintaining her momentum against an increasingly tired and error-prone Andreescu and achieving an 3-2 lead.

But the Canadian teenager, visibly exhausted, pulled through her weakness and started to blast some fiery forehands leaving the German disconcerted.

With 5-3 for Andreescu on the scoreboard, Kerber managed to save three match points and got a break against her rival whose endurance was plummeting, as evidenced by the cramps she suffered.

But the young woman's desire to win was greater than those annoyances and she launched more forehand winners to claim a fourth match point. She managed to claim the title when Kerber returned a backhand into the net, opening the doors wide open to a bright future for the Canadian.

IANS
NEWS
Brilliant Andreescu stuns Kerber to win Indian Wells title
RELATED STORY
2019 Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open, Final: Angelique Kerber vs Bianca Andreescu, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Who is Bianca Andreescu? A profile of the surprise Indian Wells finalist
RELATED STORY
Thiem edges Federer in 3 sets to win Indian Wells title
RELATED STORY
Andreescu overcomes fatigue and Svitolina to reach Indian Wells final
RELATED STORY
Teen spirit: Andreescu, Kecmanovic win at Indian Wells
RELATED STORY
Kerber eases past Bencic as Andreescu awaits in final
RELATED STORY
Kerber holds off Williams to set up Indian Wells semi with Bencic
RELATED STORY
Federer, Nadal on collision course in semis at Indian Wells
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open: Andreescu stuns Svitolina to head to title match 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us