Dubai Tennis Championships 2021: Andrey Rublev vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Andrey Rublev vs Emil Ruusuvuori

Date: 16 March 2021

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,897,805

Match timing: Approx. 4 pm local time, 5:30 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Andrey Rublev vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview

Andrey Rublev is set to open his 2021 Dubai Tennis Championships campaign with a round of 32 match against Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori.

The Russian suffered an upset defeat in his ATP outing, succumbing to a straight sets loss to Roberto Bautista Agut in Doha last week. The loss had come as in close progression from Rublev's title run in Rotterdam and he will be keen to regroup ahead of his match on Tuesday.

Emil Ruusuvuori

Ruusuvuori enjoyed a promising career as a junior, having peaked at no. 4 in the singles rankings. He made the transition into the senior tour at the start of 2019 and has already managed to make his presence felt.

The 21-year-old has scored wins over the likes of Dominic Thiem and Gael Monfils, while also amassing 4 singles titles on the Challenger circuit.

The youngster enjoys playing on the hardcourts and most of his big results have come on the surface. He has also made a solid start to the season by upsetting Monfils in his main draw match at the Australian Open and will be feeling good about his game.

Advertisement

Andrey Rublev vs Emil Ruusuvuori head-to-head

Rublev recently secured an eighth career title at the 2021 Rotterdam Open.

This will be the first career meeting between Andrey Rublev and Emil Ruusuvuori, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Andrey Rublev vs Emil Ruusuvuori prediction

Andrey Rublev enters this contest fresh from a title run in Rotterdam and will be a firm favorite on paper. That said, the Russian did appear to struggle with a change in conditions (to the outdoor courts) in his only match in Qatar.

He does have a record of playing on the courts in the Middle East, but a lot will still depend on his ability to quickly adapt to the tough windy conditions.

Emil Ruusuvuori, on the other hand, has had ample match practice in the lead up to this encounter. He has closed out a couple of good wins and seems to have found a way to stay strong behind his serve throughout.

The 21-year-old will be hopeful of a quick start, one that can fluster Rublev into overplaying his shots early. He will have to put his big groundstrokes to good use and keep the pressure on his opponent at all times.

Advertisement

If Ruusuvuori is unable to do that, he will allow Rublev time to settle into the contest. And as the Russian begins to feel at home out on the court, he is likely to come out as the stronger player in this one.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in two tight sets