Andrey Rublev's anger issues: Is it time for the ATP to intervene?

Andrey Rublev's Grand Slam drought continued at Wimbledon 2024 as the Russian was knocked out in the first round. The 26-year-old lost the match and had another major bust-up on the court in front of shocked spectators.

In the last few months, Rublev has made it a habit to allow his frustrations to take over while losing a match. The Russian went berserk during his Roland Garros exit just more than a month ago, but his latest meltdown could be the final straw before the ATP intervenes.

Andrey Rublev loses the match and his composure at Wimbledon 2024

Andrey Rublev faced Francisco Comesana in the first round at SW19. The Russian was the favourite to win the match against an opponent who had never won a match in the main draw. However, things soon turned sour for the ace.

After losing the first set, Rublev won the second to level the match at 1-1, but the 26-year-old lost the next two and thus the match 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 7-6(5). Rublev's defeat was a shock but not as shocking as his behaviour on the court.

Andrey Rublev looked frustrated during his first-round match at Wimbledon - Getty Images

With the match level at one set each, Rublev's anger boiled over after he lost a point during the third set. The Russian smashed his racquet against his knee several times and shouted towards his box.

Speaking about his outburst during the post-match press conference, Rublev admitted that he wanted to let out his frustration as he could not control his emotions. The Russian admitted that he is trying to improve his behaviour on-court but it will take some time.

"I wouldn’t do it if I was able to hit the racquet on the floor. Because we’re not allowed to hit it on the grass... so I don’t know... at that moment I couldn’t take it anymore. I needed to let emotions out. In general, it’s about trying to improve yourself. It’s a process and it takes time," Andrey Rublev said.

Rublev losing control of his emotions on the court is no longer a new concept for the tennis fans. The Russian has displayed his angry meltdowns many times already this season and it could be the perfect time for the ATP to intervene and nudge Rublev in the right direction.

Andrey Rublev has a history of violent conduct... is it time for the ATP to take a stand?

Andrey Rublev has had a rough year so far in 2024. The Russian star claimed his biggest title of the year at the Madrid Open but his form before and after the triumph has been disappointing. Apart from his performances, Rublev's on-court meltdowns have also been making headlines.

Rublev was disqualified from the semifinal of the Dubai Open after shouting in a linesman's face. The Russian was unhappy with a call against him and hurled abuse towards the linesman, leading to his disqualification.

Similarly, he was again in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons while competing in Halle. The 26-year-old saved three match points against Marcos Giron but could not save a fourth and ended up losing the match. Rublev then smashed his racquet on the grass court and screamed to vent out his frustration.

Rublev has previously displayed this behaviour on the Grand Slam stage as well. The Russian was visibly upset during his third-round defeat at Roland Garros at the hands of Matteo Arnaldi, losing his composure multiple times and seen shouting towards his box. His frustration boiled over during the fourth set when he hit his knee with the racquet before smashing it on his forehead.

These displays of angry meltdowns could have adverse effects on the Russian's mental health. Rublev smashing his racquet on his head and knee and shouting uncontrollably is a tough watch as a tennis fan and it is about time that the ATP takes a stand to support players like him.

In today's era, a sportsperson is under constant limelight which could lead to too much pressure. With mental health as the utmost concern, ATP should potentially look into starting counselling sessions for the players. Many other players like Rublev could be struggling with pressure and suffering from mental health issues, and any initiative by the ATP will be well received across the tour.

With more than four such angry incidents already in 2024, Rublev needs some help and guidance to improve his mental health. The onus will be on the player's team and the ATP to act towards it and help Rublev get out of this tough mental state.

Andrey Rublev comes across as one of the most lovable players on the men's tour but his recent outbursts have shown a different side to him. The Russian has failed to manage his anger and accept defeats gracefully, leaving a sour taste in the mouths of tennis fans.

Now after another unwanted headline act at Wimbledon, it could be time for the ATP to step in and help the Russian in the right direction while taking his mental health into account.

