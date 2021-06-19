Andrey Rublev says Rafael Nadal's Wimbledon withdrawal will be "a big advantage", claims it's tough to play big-hitters on grass

Andrey Rublev defeated veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber in comprehensive fashion to reach the semifinals of the 2021 Noventi Open.

The Russian has well and truly bounced back from his first-round loss at Roland Garros and will battle Nikoloz Basilashvili on Saturday for a place in the championship match at Halle.

Against that background, Rublev was asked by the ATP whether he felt his form in Halle would carry over into Wimbledon, which begins later this month.

The Russian, who has never been beyond the second round at Wimbledon, believes Rafael Nadal's withdrawal from the grasscourt Major would help as it would guarantee him a higher seeding.

“Of course, for the players like me, with Rafael Nadal not playing, it is a big advantage as I am going to be a higher seed now,” Andrey Rublev said.

Rublev, however, is wary of the other players in the draw, including big-servers like Jan-Lennard Struff and Nick Kyrgios.

“There are so many guys that are really tough to play on grass. For example, imagine having Struff in the first round of Wimbledon or Nick Kyrigos. On grass, it is so tough to play players who serve well so who knows."

"I have adapted to the grass, but there are so many things I can still improve on" - Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev fell early at Roland Garros, losing to Jan-Lennard Struff

Rublev is pleased with how his game is shaping up on grass, but he believes there is still plenty of room for improvement.

“I have adapted to the grass, but there are so many things I can still improve. For example, with the slice, the volley, and moving better,” Rublev said. “Also, defending on grass, because it is different, you can’t defend with high balls like on clay, so I think I am still far away."

The World No. 7 asserted his win over a seasoned grasscourter in Philipp Kohlschreiber in the Halle quarterfinals will give him confidence moving forward.

“If you play aggressive, this helps you a lot on grass, so I think my game for this surface is ok. Philipp Kohlschreiber is good on this surface, so this match has given me confidence,” Andrey Rublev said.

