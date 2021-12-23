Andy Murray awarded a wildcard for 2022 Australian Open

Five-time finalist Andy Murray has been awarded a main draw wildcard into the 2022 Australian Open. This will be the Brit's first appearance at the tournament since 2019, when he lost to Roberto Bautista Agut in five sets in the opening round.

Murray didn't play at the Australian Open in 2020 due to injury and in 2021 had to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.

Returning to Melbourne after a gap of three years, he is excited and grateful for the opportunity and is eager to compete at the tournament once again.

"I'm really excited to be back playing at the Australian Open and grateful to Craig and the team for the opportunity," Murray said. "I've had some great times in Australia playing in front of amazing crowds and I can't wait to step back out on court at Melbourne Park."

Craig Tiley, director of the Australian Open, was full of praise for the former World No. 1 and is delighted with his return.

"Andy is renowned for his fighting spirit, passion and love of the game and I’m delighted to welcome him back to Melbourne in January."

Lucas Pouille, who reached the semifinals in 2019, Stefan Kozlov and Tseng Chun-tsin are the other male players to have been awarded wildcards for the Slam.

Samantha Stosur, Daria Saville, Storm Sanders, Madison Inglis, Diane Parry and Robin Anderson are among the wildcard recipients on the women's side.

Andy Murray has been runner-up five times at the Australian Open

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic at the 2016 Australian Open

'So close yet so far': this sums up Andy Murray's story at the Australian Open. While the Brit has enjoyed considerable success at the tournament, he has fallen at the final hurdle on five occasions.

Murray lost the 2010 final against Roger Federer and the remaining four finals to Novak Djokovic in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016. Following his loss in the most recent final, he became the second man after Ivan Lendl to lose five finals at a single Grand Slam.

While Lendl lost five finals at the US Open, he also won three titles there. Murray therefore has the distinction of being the only player to lose five finals at a Slam without winning it.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala