Andy Murray backs US Open champion Emma Raducanu to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year, says she created "one of the biggest sporting moments" of 2021

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray believes Emma Raducanu "deserves to win" the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award following her breakthrough season. Murray also pointed out that even though he faced a lot of backlash after winning the award in the past, Raducanu won't face such problems as she has a "fantastic personality."

Raducanu made history at the US Open, where she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam in the Open Era. The 18-year-old Brit triumphed at Flushing Meadows without dropping a set.

Her spectacular run in New York earned her a nomination for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award alongside Tyson Fury, Tom Daley, Raheem Sterling, Adam Peaty and Sarah Storey.

Speaking to the media after his victory against Rafael Nadal at the Mubadala World Tennis Championships, Andy Murray threw his weight behind Raducanu, saying her US Open win was "one of the biggest sporting moments" of the year.

"She created arguably one of the biggest sporting moments of the year, so yeah, she deserves to win. Anytime I won I always got accused of having no personality, she certainly is a fantastic personality. I hope she wins," said Murray.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, won the award three times, in 2013, 2015, and 2016.

Andy Murray to face Andrey Rublev in the final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championships

Andy Murray with Rafael Nadal

Andy Murray defeated Rafael Nadal in straight sets in the semifinals of the Mubadala World Tennis Championships.

In the post-match interview, Murray admitted that it was great to face Nadal once again on the court. The Brit pointed out that since both have battled injuries in recent years, it was "fantastic" to continue their "healthy" rivalry.

"It was really great to have had the opportunity to face Rafa again. In times like this, I know that the effort to continue fighting to stay in professional tennis is not useless. In addition, I have always enjoyed Rafa very much because, throughout our history, our rivalry has been healthy. Both of us suffered complicated injuries. So it was fantastic to be on the field," mentioned Murray.

The Brit was happy with his own performance and pointed out that he was able to "impose" his game on Nadal as the match wore on.

"I think it's the result of a mix between my good work and the lack of competition for Rafa. I was able to impose my rhythm. It was essential because I know how Rafa felt today after not competing for so long. I can assure you that it's not easy and that it doesn't improve as you get older," concluded the three-time Grand Slam champion.

Andy Murray will face Andrey Rublev in the final of the exhibition event on Saturday.

