Andy Murray was not amused by Tyson Fury taking on Francis Ngannou in a boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday night, as he believed it was a 'bad look' for the sport.

Representing England, Fury is considered one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time. He has won 34 of his 35 fights so far, 24 of them by knockout. Ngannou, on the other hand, is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, who has since left the UFC and has joined up with the PFL (Professional Fighters League).

On Saturday, Fury came out on top despite being knocked down during the clash, eventually winning on a split-decision after going 10 rounds with the Cameroonian.

"That definitely wasn't in the script,” Tyson Fury said about the fight afterwards. “Francis is a hell of a fighter, strong, a big puncher and a lot better boxer than we all thought he would ever be.”

Andy Murray, however, did not see the thrill of the contest, as he felt it was one-sided, much like how a tennis match between the World No. 1 tennis player and the World No. 1 squash player would be.

"How many points would the World No. 1 squash player win vs the world number 1 tennis player in a tennis match and vice versa? Im thinking close to zero for both….bad look for boxing," Andy Murray tweeted.

Andy Murray to start Paris Masters campaign against Alex de Minaur

Meanwhile, Andy Murray is currently in Paris for the final Masters 1000 event of the year -- the 2023 Paris Masters. Murray has been drawn to take on Alex de Minaur in his opener at the event.

Their head-to-head is currently 5-0 in favor of the Australian, who has also beaten Murray thrice already in 2023. The duo last met at the China Open, where De Minaur came out on top in three sets. The winner of the clash will take on either Dusan Lajovic or Benjamin Bonzi in the second round, with a potential third-round clash against fourth seed Jannik Sinner looming ahead.

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev is the expected quarterfinal opponent after that, followed by a likely semifinal against top seed and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. Meanwhile, second seed and two-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz remains the favorite to reach the final from the bottom half of the draw in Paris.