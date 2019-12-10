Andy Murray can challenge the top five, according to his former coach

Jakob Haugerud FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 Dec 2019, 22:29 IST SHARE

Can Andy Murray break the top 10 once again?

What's the story?

Andy Murray's former coach, Jonas Bjorkman, has said in a recent interview that despite Murray's injury struggles in recent years - and successful hip surgery - the former world number one is still capable of returning to his brilliant best.

In case you didn't know...

Murray recently made his tennis return after almost a two-year absence, due to long-standing problems with his hips which required multiple surgeries to resolve. Despite initial fears he would retire as a result, the whole tennis world was elated upon his return but many still question whether he can compete at the same level he once did.

The heart of the matter

Bjorkman spoke positively about Murray's tennis return and was quoted as saying:

"Absolutely, Andy can get back to the top ten levels. There is no doubt, with the calibre of player he is, if he is healthy, I do not doubt that he is going to be back to challenge the top five."

During a tennis player's career, it is inevitable their form will eventually decline but when persistent injuries restrict their performance capabilities, it's a completely different story.

Whether they are 35 or 25, injuries can severely halt a player's physical ability to perform at the highest level - that's ignoring the mental side - often resulting in premature retirements.

Andy is 32 and with that in mind, it begs the question whether his body is able to properly recover from such major trauma going forward. However in Bjorkman's mind, there's no doubting his ability and he even suggested the Brit can play better too.

What's next?

There is plenty of anticipation for the 2020 season and Murray's return will be one of the highlight stories come January in Australia. It would be a remarkable occasion should he stun critics with an impressive Grand Slam run but for now, we have to wait patiently and see.