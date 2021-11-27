Andy Murray can reach the second week of Majors in 2022 if he stays healthy: Greg Rusedski

Greg Rusedski has backed Andy Murray to have success at next year's Grand Slam events if his body can hold up for a "long period of time". The former World No. 4 believes staying healthy is the biggest question mark over Murray's chances of having a strong 2022 season as the Brit continues his injury comeback.

Murray endured a stop-start year which began with him being forced to miss the Australian Open due to a positive COVID-19 test. The three-time Major champion was then derailed by a groin issue in March which kept him out for three months, before being unable to defend his Olympic title in Tokyo due to a quadricep injury.

The 34-year-old was, however, able to stay fit from August until the end of the year - during which time he played 11 tournaments. Murray posted a tour-level 15-14 season record and was 2-2 at Grand Slams.

In an interview with Express Sport, Rusedski highlighted two impressive wins Murray earned late in the season and expressed his belief that the Brit can perform well at the biggest events next year if fit.

“He’s beaten [Jannik] Sinner, he’s beaten [Hubert] Hurkacz, two top ten wins to end the season off," Rusedski said. "So if he can manage his body, that’s the biggest question mark because it’s been a four year project, and I hope he finds a way. And if he can stay healthy for a long period of time, there’s no reason why he can’t play well, get to second weeks of Majors."

Rusedski then stressed the challenge Murray is facing given his age, while lauding how hard the 34-year-old has worked to return to the top since suffering the hip injury in 2017.

“But it all comes down to, does his body allow him to do so,? Rusedski continued. "Because the older we get, unfortunately, we’re not like a fine body of red wine, we don’t get better with age unfortunately. And he’s had a lot of surgeries, but he has put in one heck of an effort to try and put himself into a position to play some great tennis again.”

"I think Andy Murray was really unlucky this year" - Greg Rusedski

Andy Murray speaks with coach Jamie Delgado during practice at the 2021 Rolex Paris Masters

Greg Rusedski also pointed out how unfortunate Andy Murray was in 2021, singling out the setback he suffered at the very start of the season. The Brit also reiterated that his uncertainty over Murray's chances of success lies with respect to the three-time Slam champion's body, rather than his game or mentality.

“Well I think he was really unlucky this year because before Australia he caught Covid and he’d been working and training really hard,” Rusedski added.

“As he said - ‘I don’t want to lose in second and third rounds’, the question mark for me is always - ‘how is the body?’ It’s not the work ethic, it’s not the match IQ, it’s whether his body will hold up in match three, four and five. And that’s the question mark."

Edited by Arvind Sriram