Andy Murray congratulates The Lionesses after their historic win at Euro 2022

Andy Murray has congratulated the England women’s national football team in an Instagram post after their historic win at the Women's Euro 2022 championship.

Known as The Lionesses, the England national team defeated Germany 2-1 to win Euro 2022. It marked their first-ever major trophy and England's first major international championship (men's or women's) since 1966.

Taking to Instagram, Andy Murray rejoiced in the turnout for the match and later celebrated their victory.

“Congrats to the lionesses,” he wrote.

Some fans even went ahead and compared the monumental football win to Andy Murray’s Wimbledon triumph.

Cath Andrews @andrews_cath @ariadna_acevedo I'm still in shock tbh. It's a bit like the day Andy Murray won Wimbledon. These are things you don't think are ever going to happen. @ariadna_acevedo I'm still in shock tbh. It's a bit like the day Andy Murray won Wimbledon. These are things you don't think are ever going to happen.

“I'm still in shock tbh. It's a bit like the day Andy Murray won Wimbledon. These are things you don't think are ever going to happen,” one fan wrote.

Andy Murray is known to advocate for the success of women in all fields. The former World No. 1 has previously voiced the need for equal pay for female tennis players. He has also shunned down sly and ignorant remarks concerning women.

In a recent press conference at the Citi Open, Murray admitted that it took working with Amelie Mauresmo, his former coach, for him to truly understand the problems faced by women.

“There's been certain topics and subjects that have been important to me during my career, and I've felt personally, yeah, wanted to stand up for the women," Murray explained, "That started really after I started working with Amelie Mauresmo. Before then it was not something, being perfectly honest, I thought about.”

The British tennis player appreciated the fact that women and men are able to compete together in a global sport such as tennis.

"I have always felt since then that the fact that the men and women compete together in the biggest events is unique in kind of a global sport, one of the biggest sports in the world," Murray said. "It's something that should be celebrated. I think it's a really positive thing."

Murray begins preparations for the US Open series

Murray is all set to make a competitive return at the Citi Open after his quarterfinal loss to Alexander Bublik at the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships.

After his loss, the World No. 50 said that he would have wanted the results to be better, but playing as many matches as possible was more important.

“To have my body feeling pretty good and getting lots of matches in is important for me,” said Murray.

Murray was seen hitting the practice courts with compatriot Dan Evans ahead of the ATP 500 tournament in Washington, D.C. The Scot wishes to re-enter the top 30 to secure a seeded spot at the Grand Slams.

Andy Murray will be competing at the Citi Open between August 1 and 7 after which he will head to Montreal to bid for a fourth Canadian Masters title.

Murray is slated to play Mikael Ymer in the first round of the Citi Open on August 1.

