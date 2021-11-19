Andy Murray joins chorus of concern over Peng Shuai's whereabouts, says Krejcikova's WTA Finals speech "gives hope that things can change in the future"

Andy Murray is the latest high-profile name to voice his concerns over the whereabouts of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai. Peng has not been heard from since she made sexual assault allegations against China's former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli earlier this month.

Murray took to Twitter to address the issue, while also commending 2021 Roland Garros winner Barbora Krejcikova for her speech about her country's liberation from communism in 1989.

Following her doubles triumph at the WTA Finals, Krejcikova spoke about the impact the Velvet Revolution had on the generations that followed. She also mentioned former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova, who was reduced to tears by the emotional speech.

Aditya Shrikrishna @gradwolf The incredible Krejcikova speech yesterday that made Martina (and everyone tbh) cry. Sport! The incredible Krejcikova speech yesterday that made Martina (and everyone tbh) cry. Sport! https://t.co/okDy20oJOW

"Female tennis player Peng Shuai whereabouts currently unknown after making Sexual abuse allegations against Chinese government official," Andy Murray wrote on Twitter along with a video of Krejcikova's speech. "This speech gives us a reminder and some hope that things can change in the future. #WhereIsPengShuai."

Andy Murray @andy_murray

This speech gives us a reminder and some hope that things can change in the future 🙏

#WhereIsPengShuai twitter.com/gradwolf/statu… Aditya Shrikrishna @gradwolf The incredible Krejcikova speech yesterday that made Martina (and everyone tbh) cry. Sport! The incredible Krejcikova speech yesterday that made Martina (and everyone tbh) cry. Sport! https://t.co/okDy20oJOW Female tennis player Peng Shuai whereabouts currently unknown after making Sexual abuse allegations against Chinese government official.This speech gives us a reminder and some hope that things can change in the future 🙏 Female tennis player Peng Shuai whereabouts currently unknown after making Sexual abuse allegations against Chinese government official.This speech gives us a reminder and some hope that things can change in the future 🙏 #WhereIsPengShuai twitter.com/gradwolf/statu…

#WhereIsPengShuai trends on Twitter after WTA casts doubt over email purported to be from Peng Shuai

Peng Shuai has not been heard from since she made allegations of sexualt assault aganst Zhang Gaoli

The hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai trended on Twitter once again on Thursday, after WTA chairman Steve Simon questioned the authenticity of an email reportedly sent from Peng Shuai and published by Chinese broadcaster CGTN on Wednesday.

In the email, Peng said the sexual assault claim "is not true," adding that she was not "missing" and and "everything is fine". However, Steve Simon said he had a "hard time believing" the email was actually from Peng.

wta @WTA Statement by Steve Simon, WTA Chairman & CEO:



The statement released today by Chinese state media concerning Peng Shuai only raises my concerns as to her safety and whereabouts. Peng Shuai must be allowed to speak freely, without coercion or intimidation from any source. Statement by Steve Simon, WTA Chairman & CEO:The statement released today by Chinese state media concerning Peng Shuai only raises my concerns as to her safety and whereabouts. Peng Shuai must be allowed to speak freely, without coercion or intimidation from any source.

The WTA chief also pointed to the possibility of ceasing all operations in China if the matter was not resolved satisfactorily.

A host of high-profile players, including Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Serena Williams, and Naomi Osaka have spoken out about Peng's situation.

Men's World No. 1 player Novak Djokovic said he was "shocked" to hear that the 35-year-old is missing, especially given the fact that he has seen her on tour so many times in his career.

Serena Williams @serenawilliams I am devastated and shocked to hear about the news of my peer, Peng Shuai. I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not stay silent. Sending love to her and her family during this incredibly difficult time. #whereispengshuai I am devastated and shocked to hear about the news of my peer, Peng Shuai. I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not stay silent. Sending love to her and her family during this incredibly difficult time. #whereispengshuai https://t.co/GZG3zLTSC6

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Arvind Sriram