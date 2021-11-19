Andy Murray joins chorus of concern over Peng Shuai's whereabouts, says Krejcikova's WTA Finals speech "gives hope that things can change in the future"

Andy Murray is the latest high-profile name to voice his concerns over the whereabouts of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai. Peng has not been heard from since she made sexual assault allegations against China's former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli earlier this month.
Murray took to Twitter to address the issue, while also commending 2021 Roland Garros winner Barbora Krejcikova for her speech about her country's liberation from communism in 1989.
Following her doubles triumph at the WTA Finals, Krejcikova spoke about the impact the Velvet Revolution had on the generations that followed. She also mentioned former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova, who was reduced to tears by the emotional speech.
"Female tennis player Peng Shuai whereabouts currently unknown after making Sexual abuse allegations against Chinese government official," Andy Murray wrote on Twitter along with a video of Krejcikova's speech. "This speech gives us a reminder and some hope that things can change in the future. #WhereIsPengShuai."
#WhereIsPengShuai trends on Twitter after WTA casts doubt over email purported to be from Peng Shuai
The hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai trended on Twitter once again on Thursday, after WTA chairman Steve Simon questioned the authenticity of an email reportedly sent from Peng Shuai and published by Chinese broadcaster CGTN on Wednesday.
In the email, Peng said the sexual assault claim "is not true," adding that she was not "missing" and and "everything is fine". However, Steve Simon said he had a "hard time believing" the email was actually from Peng.
The WTA chief also pointed to the possibility of ceasing all operations in China if the matter was not resolved satisfactorily.
A host of high-profile players, including Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Serena Williams, and Naomi Osaka have spoken out about Peng's situation.
Men's World No. 1 player Novak Djokovic said he was "shocked" to hear that the 35-year-old is missing, especially given the fact that he has seen her on tour so many times in his career.
