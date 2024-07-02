Andy Murray's best Wimbledon moments: From winning Olympic gold to scripting history for Great Britain in 2013

Andy Murray, the 37-year-old tennis great from Great Britain, has withdrawn from Wimbledon hours before his match against Thomas Machac in the first round. However, he will play doubles in the tournament with his brother Jamie. This might turn out to be the last Wimbledon for the two-time champion.

Murray is one of the greatest grasscourt players of his generation and also probably remains one of the top 10 players on the surface. It remains a pity that he shared an era with the Big 3: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Otherwise, his tally of three Grand Slams must have increased further.

On that note, let's take a look at the three greatest moments of the Brit at Wimbledon:

#3 Winning Olympic Gold in 2012

Andy Murray won his first Olympic singles gold medal at Wimbledon at the London Games in 2012. He had lost to Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final barely a month before but exacted his revenge in the Olympic final.

Murray thrashed Federer 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 to etch his name firmly in the history of British sports by winning the gold medal. It was a dominating display, a rare occasion on which a player lorded over the Swiss Maestro on grass. The three-time Grand Slam champion also won a silver in doubles.

Murray went on to win a second Olympic singles gold medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, defeating Juan Martin del Potro.

#2 Winning his 2nd Wimbledon title in 2016

Murray defeated Milas Raonic of Canada 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2) in the Wimbledon final in 2016. Raonic has one of the most powerful serves among players in recent times and had hit a flurry of aces en route to the championship match.

Murray had to stretch himself considerably to deal with Raonic in the final and did not manage to get too many breaks of serve. However, he did just about enough to win the title in the end after three closely fought sets of tennis. It was the Brit's second Wimbledon title and he was visibly over the moon.

#1 Andy Murray ending Great Britain's 77-year Wimbledon drought in 2013

Murray fulfilled the dream of many a British tennis fan by becoming the first Brit to lift the Wimbledon trophy in 2013 since Fred Perry (1936), ending a 77-year drought. He had lost to Federer in the previous year's final, but made amends.

Murray beat Djokovic 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 in the final. It remains one of the four Grand Slam finals Djokovic has lost in straight sets. However, more than that, the occasion is memorable because of the glory attained by Murray on it.

