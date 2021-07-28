Andy Murray says he was "crushed" after crashing out of men's doubles in Tokyo, admits he may have played his last Olympics

British pair Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury bowed out of the 2021 Olympics on Wednesday after losing their quarterfinal tie against Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Marin Cilic.

After the defeat, Murray tweeted that he was "crushed" as he wanted to win a fourth Olympic medal for his nation. The three-time Major champion is the second-most celebrated male tennis player at the quadrennial event with two golds and one silver to his name.

Murray and Salisbury led by a set and a break but capitulated in stunning fashion to hand the Croatians a 4-6, 7-6(2), [10-7] win.

Speaking to the media after the defeat, Murray, the 2012 and 2016 singles gold medalist, could not hide his disappointment.

"It's hard," Murray said. "I hate losing. I wanted to try to win a medal with Joe. It's difficult to take, it's disappointing. You have regrets, think about points, things you should have done differently."

Murray took to Twitter a few hours later to express his gratitude to Joe Salisbury for partnering up with him at the Games. Murray also thanked the Great Britain team and staff for the unwavering support they have shown him over the years.

I feel crushed after todays loss 😞💔 sport can be brutal.

Thanks so much @joesalisbury92 for the opportunity to play. You were brilliant. I wish it could have gone a little better but shit happens. And if this is the end of my @olympics journey i want to say a huge thanks to — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) July 28, 2021

"I feel crushed after today's loss sport can be brutal," tweeted Murray. "Thanks so much @joesalisbury92 for the opportunity to play. You were brilliant. I wish it could have gone a little better but s**t happens.

"If this is the end of my @olympics journey i want to say a huge thanks to @TeamGB and all the tennis support team for everything they have done to help me perform at my best over the years. It’s been an absolute privilege to represent you and my country at 4 Olympics and it’s given me some of the best memories of my life."

@TeamGB and all the tennis support team for everything they have done to help me perform at my best over the years. It’s been an absolute privilege to represent you and my country at 4 Olympics and it’s given me some of the best memories of my life. — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) July 28, 2021

"I've loved every minute of playing in the Olympics" - Andy Murray

Andy Murray prepares to strike a volley

Andy Murray is now 34 and it's unlikely he will take part in the Paris Olympics in three years' time considering his recent injury woes. The Brit admitted his Olympic journey may have finally come to an end.

“I don’t know if I’ll get the opportunity to play again,” said Murray. "I've loved every minute of playing in the Olympics."

Joe Salisbury, too, was predictably disappointed with the result given how close he and Murray came to making the medal rounds.

"It's always tough when you lose matches, but especially here," Joe Salisbury said. "A chance of getting to the semi-finals and a chance of winning a medal. And the situation that we were in — a set and a break up we were playing so well — is very tough."

Edited by Arvind Sriram