Andy Murray won't "wade in" with advice for Emma Raducanu, but says he will "always be there on end of the phone" to help the Brit

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray recently gave his thoughts on Emma Raducanu's historic US Open victory and what it means for the future of British tennis.

Raducanu's unexpected feat drew a lot of interest from around the world, with tennis experts and former players dissecting her run to the title and offering her advice for the future.

Murray, however, chose to avoid "wading in" with his opinion on Raducanu's game or provide any unnecessary advice, since he believes it wouldn't be "helpful."

Murray described the 18-year-old's US Open run as "incredible" before stating that he would only be a phone call away if the Brit ever found herself in need of advice.

"I don’t want to be that guy after every loss or win just wading in and giving my opinion on what she (Raducanu) should or shouldn’t be doing differently because it’s not helpful," Murray said.

“What Emma Raducanu has achieved is incredible and I hope she goes on to do more amazing things in the sport. If she ever wants to talk, obviously I would always be there on the end of the phone."

Murray admitted that he never liked it when former British players gave their advice on every win and loss posted by players from the country. He revealed that he found it "irritating" and thus would never want to be that person.

"I never really liked it when all of the ex-British tennis players were always wading in after every win and loss about what you should be doing, what you shouldn’t be doing, and a lot of them also giving advice when you haven’t asked for it as well. I found it incredibly irritating – and still do today. I don’t want to be that person," he added.

Emma Raducanu with Andy Murray

"Make sure that it’s not another huge wait again"- Andy Murray hopes British tennis can build on Emma Raducanu’s success

2021 US Open - Day 13

By clinching her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open, Emma Raducanu ended Britain's 46-year wait for a women's singles champion. Virginia Wade was the last British female to lift the trophy in New York back in 1975. Eight years ago, it was Andy Murray who ended Britain's 76-year wait for a Grand Slam singles champion when he won the US Open.

Murray, for his part, believes the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) must capitalize on Raducanu's success and act quickly to ensure there won't be another long wait for the next champion.

"One the men’s side, it was 77 years’ wait for someone to win a grand slam and women’s, it’s been 44 years, and for a country that hosts the biggest tennis tournament in the world and is certainly not lacking in money, that’s not really good enough," he said.

“Now should be an opportunity to try to make sure that it’s not another huge wait again. They need to try to take the opportunity.”

The 34-year-old went on to highlight how there is a common perception of tennis being an expensive sport. Murray reckons that the sport hasn't been accessible enough to aspiring young players.

"One of the images that tennis has had over the years has just been that it’s not accessible enough, I think," the Brit said. "If your image is that - that it’s a rich person’s sport and it’s too expensive to play – I’m sure that that potentially puts people off, maybe parents as well getting their kids into it."

