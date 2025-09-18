  • home icon
  • "Andy Roddick loves women in their 40s & 50s" - When American's supermodel wife Brooklyn Decker teased him about not having a 'crush' on her

By Shyam Kamal
Modified Sep 18, 2025 19:30 GMT
Andy Roddick and his wife Brooklyn Decker, a supermodel and Hollywood actress, began dating in 2007 and tied the knot two years later in 2009. The pair now have two children together, one boy and one girl.

Roddick and Decker are known for their charming personalities on social media and out in the general public, with the pair often engaging in banter and teasing each other in good fun. Decker, who has graced the covers of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and Victoria's Secret's 'Swim' collection, once teased the American about his crushes, joking that she was not his type at all.

Speaking to Page Six in an interview ahead of being featured on their 2010 issue (September), Decker stated that Roddick only had crushes on women in their 40s and 50s, playfully stating that he would never go for a woman as ungraceful as herself.

“Andy definitely has crushes. He loves women in their forties and fifties. He loves Christie Brinkley and Diane Lane. A woman who’s graceful and has it all together. So not me,” Brooklyn Decker said.

Decker then spoke about their marriage life as well, admitting that while they both got married very young, it was not something that affected either of them.

“It wasn’t weird for me. My mom got married when she was 19, and my husband’s parents got married young—in their 20s. And both sets of parents are still together. We’re so lucky. We had that influence around us, and basically, it came down to the fact that neither of us had to get married," she said.
Decker gave birth to their first child, a son, in 2015. Her second pregnancy came two years later, this time a daughter.

"We really wanted to" - Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker on getting married at a young age

US Open Tennis Tournament, Flushing, New York. USA - Source: Getty
In the aforementioned interview, Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker also touched on the nature of their relationship. The Hollywood star stated that with both of them being successful, they did not have any pressure to get married soon.

However, she was glad that they both really wanted to get married regardless, making it an easy decision at the end of the day.

"We both were successful on our own, we both had our own income, we both had our friends, but it’s just what we wanted. It was never part of my plan to get married young, but we did it because we really wanted to. We saw no other way," she added.

After a career lasting more than a decade, Roddick retired in 2012 (from singles), having won the US Open once and reaching the top of the ATP rankings.

Shyam Kamal

Shyam is a journalist and content manager who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. He has followed the sport for over two decades and considers Roger Federer the G.O.A.T. Shyam believes in accurate stories that provide detailed knowledge and insight, and strives to bring the same to his readers. Shyam has good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines.

