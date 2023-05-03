Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker takes a breather at home after classy Met Gala appearance with American

Andy Roddick's wife and American model Brooklyn Decker took some much-needed rest after her posh appearance at the 2023 Met Gala with the former World No. 1.

Known for her stunning looks and elegant style, Decker was one of the many celebrities who attended the annual event, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 1.

Decker took to social media on Tuesday afterwards to share a stunning picture with her partner from the gala, updating fans on her wherabouts over the last two days.

Screengrab from Brooklyn Decker's Instagram

The popular duo were spotted posing hand-in-hand for the shutterbugs on "fashion's biggest night out" in London. Decker jokingly added to that by sharing a second photo of herself, this time putting her feet up in comfortable clothes and relaxing at home after yesterday's chaotic night.

Screengrab from Brooklyn Decker's Instagram

While Andy Roddick donned a sophisticated black tuxedo and loafers, Decker wore an effortless white crotchet dress by Chanel and accessorized her outfit with a black clutch, a pearl tiara and a necklace embedded with gems.

The couple have been together for nearly a decade and a half and first began dating in 2007. They have two kids together -- a boy named Hank and a girl named Stevie.

Decker, who was the cover girl of the 2010 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, has mentioned that her partnership with Roddick is like a well-oiled machinery. She casually discussed how they manage their day-to-day lives and help each other by taking care of their kids in an interview.

"It does become hilariously transactional and you're like I’ve got the kids, you go buy the tampons, go get the diapers. It’s very much like making a game plan for a football game. You’re drawing the X’s and someone is going to tackle this job and the other one’s going to take care of this. Hopefully, you can find a few laughs along the way,” Brooklyn Decker said.

Andy Roddick celebrates 14th marriage anniversary with wife Brooklyn Decker

GQ, Lacoste And Patron Tequila Celebrate The Super Bowl In Indianapolis Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker recently completed 14 years of marriage. The former World No. 1 took to his Twitter account to share an adorable post to wish his wife well on their anniversary.

He declared that he has been enjoying every bit of their journey so far and also praised Decker for understanding him at all times.

" Fourteen years later, nobody I’d rather be on this adventure with. Strong, compassionate, driven, and puts up with me most of the time :) Love you lady," Roddick captioned his tweet.

andyroddick @andyroddick 14 years later, nobody I’d rather be on this adventure w. Strong, compassionate, driven, and puts up w me most of the time :) Love you lady 14 years later, nobody I’d rather be on this adventure w. Strong, compassionate, driven, and puts up w me most of the time :) Love you lady https://t.co/crJz5JcPD9

Poll : 0 votes