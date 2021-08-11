Andy Roddick says Bianca Andreescu "brings everyone into the gutter with her", claims the Canadian is "like a diesel engine"

Former US champion Andy Roddick recently gave his thoughts on Bianca Andreescu and the intense matches she often finds herself in. Roddick likened the World No. 8 to a "diesel engine" for her tendency to start slowly and then explode into life.

Andreescu battled past a defiant Harriet Dart in the second round of the 2021 National Bank Open on Tuesday, winning 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 after two hours and two minutes of play. This was Andreescu's ninth three-set victory this year.

The Canadian has also lost a couple of close encounters this season, including her first-round defeat by Tamara Zidansek at Roland Garros. In that match, Andreescu served for a spot in the second round but was broken and ended up losing the deciding set 9-7.

Roddick believes Andreescu puts her life and soul into her matches, which according to the American, always involve a roller-coaster of emotions,.

"She emotes, she kind of brings everyone into the gutter with her, she'll make it a little bit of a brawl," Roddick said while speaking on Tennis Channel. "You can tell when she is not happy, you can tell when she is pumped up about something."

Andreescu celebrated her win over Dart enthusiastically, urging the Montreal crowd to raise their voices.

Roddick explained how the Canadian's reaction proved how much the win meant to her. He then went on to compare Andreescu to a "diesel engine," pointing out how the Canadian, much like the machine, takes some time to find her groove.

"I thought that reaction at the end of the match wasn't as if she just won a first round at any tournament, it was relief, it was joy, it was great to see again," Roddick said.

"And she needs these matches, she's a little bit like a diesel engine," he added. "It takes a little bit (for her) to go on. She kinda loves these three-setters, she loves the street-fight nature of them and if she gets a couple more of these, then watch out."

Bianca Andreescu loves to fight and dig deep: Eugenie Bouchard

Bianca Andreescu at the Wimbledon 2021

Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard recently joined the panel of experts on the Tennis Channel. The Canadian, who was part of the discussion regarding compatriot Bianca Andreescu, largely agreed with Andy Roddick's assessment.

Bouchard also pointed out that Andreescu has made a habit of producing late comebacks in matches.

"Gutter, Andy, that's a bit intense," Bouchard said. "But yeah she does love to fight and dig deep and get into those battles. I think that's where she excels the most, and you often see her coming back in the third set, when you don't expect it and she does it."

Edited by Arvind Sriram