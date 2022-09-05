"By that logic, we’d still be playing in pants and not using tiebreakers" - Andy Roddick shoots down a fan after suggesting a change in rules

Sunday saw Andy Roddick engage with a few fans on social media right after suggesting a change in the rules regarding the tossing of the ball while serving.

The former World No. 1 stated that the toss was a part of the serve and hence, players should not be allowed to catch the ball and try again without facing a penalty. According to current rules, players can either catch the ball or let it drop to the ground if they are not satisfied with the toss, and they won't be penalized.

"I kinda think you shouldn’t be able to catch your toss, and try again. It’s part of the execution of a serve… Am I wrong on this? You’ve definitely started your motion once the toss goes up …. Thoughts?" Roddick tweeted.

andyroddick @andyroddick I kinda think you shouldn’t be able to catch your toss, and try again. It’s part of the execution of a serve… Am I wrong on this? You’ve definitely started your motion once the toss goes up …. Thoughts? I kinda think you shouldn’t be able to catch your toss, and try again. It’s part of the execution of a serve… Am I wrong on this? You’ve definitely started your motion once the toss goes up …. Thoughts?

While the majority of fans and athletes like Martina Navratilova and John Isner advocated what Roddick said, there were some who did not agree. In one particular case, a fan questioned the former player about the idea, saying that Roddick himself must have taken advantage of the current rule in his playing days.

"I am sure you did this many times uhhh, why should it change now because you are no longer playing?" the fan wrote.

Sandra Toulon, PHR, SHRM-CP @SandraToulon @andyroddick I am sure you did this many times uhhh, why should it change now because you are no longer playing? @andyroddick I am sure you did this many times uhhh, why should it change now because you are no longer playing?

The 2003 US Open winner chose to respond to the fan as he explained to her that her logic was wrong and that the sport needed to evolve with time. He also stated that his suggestion had nothing to do with his own game since he used to toss the ball "real nice."

"By that logic, we’d still be playing in pants, and not using tiebreakers. How far back do we take it ? I wouldn’t have minded at all. Would’ve only helped me. Has zero to do with me not playing anymore. My toss was real nice," Roddick replied.

andyroddick @andyroddick @SandraToulon By that logic, we’d still be playing in pants, and not using tiebreakers. How far back do we take it ? I wouldn’t have minded at all. Would’ve only helped me. Has zero to do w me not playing anymore. My toss was real nice @SandraToulon By that logic, we’d still be playing in pants, and not using tiebreakers. How far back do we take it ? I wouldn’t have minded at all. Would’ve only helped me. Has zero to do w me not playing anymore. My toss was real nice

"Donald Trump is fitter than Rafael Nadal" - Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick (L) and Rafael Nadal

A few days ago, political commentator-cum-author Nick Adams shared a photograph of former American President Donald Trump playing tennis. Adams jokingly wrote that Trump had a more powerful serve than Andy Roddick, a better backhand than Roger Federer, and more swag than Andre Agassi.

"Donald Trump has a more powerful serve than Andy Roddick, a better backhand than Roger Federer, and more swagger than Andre Agassi in his prime. The tennis world needs to spend less time talking about Serena Williams and more time appreciating the greatness of Donald Trump," Adams tweeted.

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA Donald Trump has a more powerful serve than Andy Roddick, a better backhand than Roger Federer, and more swagger than Andre Agassi in his prime.



The tennis world needs to spend less time talking about Serena Williams and more time appreciating the greatness of Donald Trump!

Roddick responded to the tweet with sarcasm, saying that Trump was also fitter than Rafael Nadal.

"You forgot that he’s also fitter than Rafa," Roddick replied.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala