Andy Roddick slams Piers Morgan over Emma Raducanu criticism, Andy Murray says Morgan's comments were "very harsh"

Emma Raducanu's withdrawal from Wimbledon stirred up a debate on social media, most notably between controversial journalist Piers Morgan and tennis stars Andy Murray and Andy Roddick.

Raducanu, 18, was forced to retire from her last-16 match against Ajla Tomljanovic midway through the second set due to medical reasons. John McEnroe, who was covering the game for the BBC, said Raducanu could not handle the pressure of being in the spotlight.

Shortly after the Brit's retirement, Morgan took to Twitter, claiming that the 18-year-old needed to "toughen up" and learn how to win. Morgan's seemingly tactless tweet rubbed many people the wrong way, and they took to Twitter to criticize the controversial journalist.

McEnroe told the truth. Ms Raducuna’s a talented player but couldn’t handle the pressure & quit when she was losing badly. Not ‘brave’, just a shame. If I were her, I’d tell my fans to stop abusing McEnroe, & seek his advice on how to toughen up & become a champion like he was. https://t.co/zS06yevfav — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 6, 2021

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray also weighed in on the matter, saying Morgan's take was "very harsh."

Here's a summary of their exchange:

I think some of what he said was fair yes.. however the timing of it was a bit off considering nobody had any clue what her issue was injury/illness/breathings issues etc at the time of his comments. — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) July 6, 2021

Does the article actually say that though? “Criticising young male athletes is fine” I’ve read it and it wasn’t my takeaway. I think criticising young athletes is fine by the way I’m just not sure what exactly she did during @Wimbledon to deserve anything other than praise? https://t.co/iiJc19HDvr — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) July 7, 2021

I rest my case. https://t.co/bNbVYokmN2 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 7, 2021

No question flying a fighter plane in a war would be unbelievably stressful. Pressure comes in many different forms. You praised Jorginho for how he handled “incredible pressure” yesterday. What’s your point? https://t.co/DiyE6DK5je — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) July 7, 2021

Former US Open champion Andy Roddick also entered the discussion, and the exchange between him and Morgan turned ugly almost immediately.

In an attempt to mock Morgan's performance under pressure, Roddick posted footage of the journalist walking off the set of the Good Morning Britain show back in March, in anger.

"Didn’t he just recently throw his toys, quit, and walk off set? As a grown up…That’s been in the business for a long time, that says everyone else is soft? I’m with Murray here," Roddick wrote. "Piers also seems to be in the attention no matter the cost business so this is on brand unfortunately."

Roddick's tweet clearly hit a nerve as Morgan soon issued a scathing response, bringing up the American's lack of Wimbledon titles.

"Hi mate, I’m talking to a Wimbledon champion (referring to his disucssion with Murray), so maybe sit this one out?," Morgan responded.

Here's the exchange between the two:

Hi mate, I’m talking to a Wimbledon champion, so maybe sit this one out? https://t.co/ia1XB0XduZ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 7, 2021

Fair play. I’ll have my seat. You can have your hypocrisy…….. I will say that between you and I, one of us was number 1 at our job. You’ve had your attention now https://t.co/WDe1veej2Q — andyroddick (@andyroddick) July 8, 2021

You’ve got 1.4m followers, I’ve got 7.9m. Do the ‘math’ buddy - and pipe down. https://t.co/hzisNH90b0 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 8, 2021

But those Twitter followers https://t.co/RqRyKIx6Xi — andyroddick (@andyroddick) July 8, 2021

"Felt like the hardest thing in the world" - Emma Raducanu on Wimbledon withdrawal

Raducanu, on her part, revealed she felt dizzy and was advised by doctors to withdraw from her match against Tomljanovic.

"At the end of the first set, after some super intense rallies, I started to breathe heavily and felt dizzy," Raducansaid. "The medical team advised me not to continue and although it felt like the hardest thing in the world not to be able to finish my Wimbledon on the court, I was not well enough to carry on."

