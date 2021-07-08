Andy Roddick slams Piers Morgan over Emma Raducanu criticism, Andy Murray says Morgan's comments were "very harsh"

Emma Raducanu's withdrawal from Wimbledon stirred up a debate on social media, most notably between controversial journalist Piers Morgan and tennis stars Andy Murray and Andy Roddick.
Raducanu, 18, was forced to retire from her last-16 match against Ajla Tomljanovic midway through the second set due to medical reasons. John McEnroe, who was covering the game for the BBC, said Raducanu could not handle the pressure of being in the spotlight.
Shortly after the Brit's retirement, Morgan took to Twitter, claiming that the 18-year-old needed to "toughen up" and learn how to win. Morgan's seemingly tactless tweet rubbed many people the wrong way, and they took to Twitter to criticize the controversial journalist.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray also weighed in on the matter, saying Morgan's take was "very harsh."
Here's a summary of their exchange:
Former US Open champion Andy Roddick also entered the discussion, and the exchange between him and Morgan turned ugly almost immediately.
In an attempt to mock Morgan's performance under pressure, Roddick posted footage of the journalist walking off the set of the Good Morning Britain show back in March, in anger.
"Didn’t he just recently throw his toys, quit, and walk off set? As a grown up…That’s been in the business for a long time, that says everyone else is soft? I’m with Murray here," Roddick wrote. "Piers also seems to be in the attention no matter the cost business so this is on brand unfortunately."
Roddick's tweet clearly hit a nerve as Morgan soon issued a scathing response, bringing up the American's lack of Wimbledon titles.
"Hi mate, I’m talking to a Wimbledon champion (referring to his disucssion with Murray), so maybe sit this one out?," Morgan responded.
Here's the exchange between the two:
"Felt like the hardest thing in the world" - Emma Raducanu on Wimbledon withdrawal
Raducanu, on her part, revealed she felt dizzy and was advised by doctors to withdraw from her match against Tomljanovic.
"At the end of the first set, after some super intense rallies, I started to breathe heavily and felt dizzy," Raducansaid. "The medical team advised me not to continue and although it felt like the hardest thing in the world not to be able to finish my Wimbledon on the court, I was not well enough to carry on."