Ann Li vs Lulu Sun preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips | Guangzhou Open 2025 Final

Match details

Fixture: (2) Ann Li vs Lulu Sun

Date: October 26, 2025

Tournament: Guangzhou Open

Round: Final

Venue: Guangzhou, China

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $275,094

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Ann Li vs Lulu Sun preview

Ann Li will look to capture her first Tour title in over four years, while Lulu Sun will eye her first when they lock horns in the summit clash of the 2025 Guangzhou Open.

Li, the second seed at this year’s tournament, has been on a resurgent path in the past few months. She made twoTour finals (Singapore and Cleveland) but also reached the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time at the US Open. As a result, her overall win-loss for the year reads 32-24.

Playing in Guangzhou, the American has not dropped a set en-route to the final. She has beaten the likes of Zhang Shuai, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Camila Osorio and Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva and is already set to reach a new career-high ranking next week.

Sun came thtough the qualifiers this week. (Source: Getty)

Sun, meanwhile, has also found form towards the back end of the season. A rough 2025 had seen her drop outside the top-100, but she recently picked up a WTA125k title in Jingshan and has been playing well in Asia overall.

The Kiwi player came through the qualifiers, before upsetting top seed Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round. She has since beaten Wang Yafan, Caty McNally and Claire Liu to bring her season’s win-loss record at par 25-25.

Ann Li vs Lulu Sun head-to-head

Sun leads Li in their current head-to-head 2-0. She dropped only four games in their last meeting, which came at Bonita Springs last year.

Ann Li vs Lulu Sun prediction

2025 Wuhan Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Both Ann Li and Lulu Sun have a great opportunity to cap the season off on a strong note. While Li knows what it takes to win a Tour title, she is also no stranger to faltering on the big stage. Her overall win-loss record in finals stands as a dismal 1-4.

That said, the American has been building up to this result for quite some time now. The run at the US Open would have filled her with confidence only for it to be offset by a few early exits during the Asian swing. This week though, she has been rock solid — averaging over 70% of points behind the first serve and taking practically every break chance that has come her way.

The American will need the latter ability as she takes on a player who has already thundered down 47 aces, averaging around eight a match. Sun will come into the contest with a certain confidence given her head-to-head against Li.

With both women playing well of late and enjoying the conditions, the match could be a tight affair. And despite her poor record in finals, Li’s superior experience of simply having played more finals may well provide her with an edge.

Prediction: Li in three sets

Ann Li vs Lulu Sun betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Ann Li to win

Tip 2: Each player to win set

Tip 3: Over 15 aces.

