Antalya Open 2021: Alex de Minaur vs Adrian Andreev preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Alex de Minaur vs Adrian Andreev

Date: 9 January 2021

Tournament: Antalya Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Antalya, Turkey

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: €300,000

Time: 10 am local time, 12:30 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Alex de Minaur vs Adrian Andreev preview

After dispatching Malex Jaziri with consummate ease, 4th seed Alex de Minaur will take on teenager Adrian Andreev in the second round of the 2021 Antalya Open on Saturday.

De Minaur didn't concede a single break point against Jaziri, and he won 80% of the points on both his first and second serve. The 21-year-old has been improving rapidly, especially on hardcourt, as evidenced by his performance in the latter half of 2020.

De Minaur made the quarterfinals of the US Open and also reached the final in Antwerp. He will also be keen on putting up a good show at his home Slam next month, and as such his preparation on the quick surface in Antalya could come in handy.

Adrian Andreev (Extreme Left)

Adrian Andreev, meanwhile, comes into this event as a qualifier given that he is ranked No. 564 in the world. The 19-year-old is yet to establish himself on the ATP tour, but has proven to be a tough customer in the ITF circuit.

Andreev is currently on a three-match winning streak in Antalya, after successfully navigating through two qualifying rounds. In the main draw, the Bulgarian defeated Marsel Ilhan in straight sets with a 6-4, 6-3 scoreline.

Advertisement

Andreev’s victory was quite convincing, but it should be noted that his opponent is ranked 571st in the world. Nevertheless, the Bulgarian would be pleased with his form in 2021 so far, which is likely to catapult him higher up the rankings ladder.

Alex de Minaur vs Adrian Andreev head-to-head

The head-to-head between Alex de Minaur and Adrian Andreev is currently at 0-0, and this will be their first match on tour.

Alex de Minaur vs Adrian Andreev prediction

Alex de Minaur

Alex de Minaur is a formidable opponent on hardcourt, given that his game is tailor-made for quick surfaces. Armed with a solid serve and the ability to hit flat, the Australian makes it very difficult for his opponents to assert themselves against him.

Adrian Andreev could, however, ask some questions of De Minaur’s weaker side - his backhand. Playing continuous crosscourt rallies on that wing could force an error or two from the 21-year-old, but Andreev would have to be wary of De Minaur's down-the-line backhand.

The Bulgarian will also need to add more variety to his game to keep De Minaur guessing. De Minaur is one of the quickest players on the tour and won't have much trouble retrieving lateral shots, so drop shots could be an effective tactic against him.

Advertisement

All things considered though, De Minaur is a league ahead of Andreev and should make it to the next round.

Prediction: Alex de Minaur to win in straight sets.