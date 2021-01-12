Antalya Open 2021: Alex de Minaur vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Alex de Minaur vs Alexander Bublik

Date: 13 January 2021

Tournament: Antalya Open 2021

Round: Final

Venue: Antalya, Turkey

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: €300,000

Time: 11 am local time, 1.30pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Alex de Minaur vs Alexander Bublik preview

Fourth seed Alex de Minaur takes on eighth seed Alexander Bublik for a shot at the Anatlya Open title on Wednesday.

Having won all three of his ATP titles on outdoor hardcourt, De Minaur came into this tournament with high expectations. The Aussie was boosted further by his recent exploits in Antwerp and Sofia, where he reached the final and quarterfinal respectively.

De Minaur certainly hasn't disappointed in Antalya, cruising through the first three rounds without dropping a single set. His greatest challenge came in the semifinals against David Goffin, but he passed that test too with conviction.

The World No. 23 battled past Goffin 6-4 3-6 6-2 to set up a match with Kazakh maverick Alexander Bublik.

Alexander Bublik at the 2020 Dubai Open

Given his success on the Challenger tour over the past few years, many consider Alexander Bublik's ranking of 48th in the world to be underwhelming. But the Kazakh has already racked up some big wins over the course of his short career, and he has played some excellent tennis this week.

Like De Minaur, Bublik got past his early round opponents without much difficulty, even knocking out top seed Matteo Berrettini in straight sets in the quarterfinal. His sternest test came in the semifinal too, where he edged past veteran Jeremy Chardy in three grueling sets to reach his third career final.

Alex de Minaur vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

The final of the Antalya Open is the first encounter between Alex de Minaur and Alexander Bublik at tour level, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Alex de Minaur vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Alex de Minaur at the 2018 Nature Valley Open

Alex de Minaur was billed as one of the favorites to pick up the trophy in Antalya this week, and he has lived up to the expectations so far. However, Alexander Bublik has proven in the past that his explosive and unpredictable style of tennis can produce some effective results.

On the hunt for his first ATP title, the Kazakh will take plenty of confidence from his performances this week. Bublik has a strong serve and backhand, which he can use to put pressure on his opponent.

That said, De Minaur is not just any opponent. His incredible movement, defense and anticipation have given many top players fits over the last couple of years, and they might prove too much for the big-hitting Bublik too.

Prediction: Alex de Minaur to win in straight sets.