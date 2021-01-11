Antalya Open 2021: Alexander Bublik vs Jeremy Chardy preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Alexander Bublik vs Jeremy Chardy

Date: 12 January 2021

Tournament: Antalya Open 2021

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Antalya, Turkey

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: €300,000

Match timing: Approx. 1 pm local time, 3.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Alexander Bublik vs Jeremy Chardy preview

Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik claimed one of the biggest victories of his career in the 2021 Antalya Open quarterfinals on Monday, defeating No.1 seed Matteo Berrettini in straight sets. It was an excellent performance from the 23-year-old, who played some of his best tennis to win 7-6(6), 6-4.

Bublik, who has returned to the tour for the first time since early November, looks in great touch at the moment. He hasn't conceded a set in the tournament so far.

The Kazakh had to fight back from 3-5 down in the first set against Berrettini, but by the second set he looked in complete control of the proceedings.

Jeremy Chardy on his part put on an even bigger show of resilience and fight in his quarterfinal. The Frenchman saved two match points against Jan-Lennard Struff, before claiming a tight 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(8) victory.

Chardy had produced an excellent performance in his Round of 16 fixture as well, taking out third seed Fabio Fognini in three sets. The 33-year-old quashed a late comeback from the Italian to win 7-6(4), 6-7(1), 7-6(5) that day.

This is Chardy's first ATP singles semifinal since Brisbane 2019.

Alexander Bublik vs Jeremy Chardy head-to-head

Alexander Bublik and Jeremy Chardy have not faced off on tour before. Their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Alexander Bublik vs Jeremy Chardy prediction

Alexander Bublik and Jeremy Chardy will be high on confidence going into this game, having sprung huge upsets in the tournament so far. Both players will be keen on starting the year with a title, having each endured difficult periods in 2020.

Alexander Bublik has been in top form throughout the tournament

Bublik's age and agility will likely work in his favor during the semifinal, particularly since Chardy is also playing doubles. The Kazakh's strong serve and backhand could be crucial to the outcome of the match, and his unpredictable style of play will also likely be difficult for Chardy to deal with - particularly since they haven't played each other before.

The Frenchman on his part will take confidence from his affinity to hardcourts. Chardy has a big game and strong attacking instincts, and as he has shown in the previous rounds, is willing to fight for every point.

That said, the 33-year-old might be a little too fatigued to go toe-to-toe with Bublik over three sets.

Prediction: Alexander Bublik to win in three sets.