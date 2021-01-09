Antalya Open 2021: Alexander Bublik vs Tristan Lamasine preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Alexander Bublik vs Tristan Lamasine

Date: 10 January 2021

Tournament: Antalya Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Antalya, Turkey

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: €300,000

Match timing: 11 am local time, 1.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Alexander Bublik vs Tristan Lamasine preview

Alexander Bublik, the eighth seed at Antalya Open 2021, has returned to the tour for the first time since his first-round exit at the Paris Masters last November. Bublik got off to a solid start in Antalya, beating Italy's Salvatore Caruso in straight sets in the first round.

The Russian looked in great touch throughout, winning 6-3, 6-3 without conceding a single break point.

Bublik has won a singles title in Antalya before, but it was at the Futures level in 2015. The last tournament where he made it past the second round in the singles arena was at the German Open in September 2020.

A big day of matches kicks off main draw play at the #AntalyaOpen 🇹🇷



🇧🇪 Goffin d. Herbert 🇫🇷

🇰🇿 Bublik d. Caruso 🇮🇹

🇮🇹 Travaglia d. Kecmanovic 🇷🇸

🇬🇪 Basilashvili d. Arnaboldi 🇮🇹

🇫🇮 Ruusuvuori d. Vesely 🇨🇿

🇹🇷 Celikbilek d. Zuk 🇵🇱 — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 7, 2021

World No. 271 Tristan Lamasine meanwhile had a trickier opening round fixture. He took on Belarusia's Egor Gerasimov on Friday, eventually coming up trumps 7-6(6), 6-2 in a hard-fought battle.

Lamasine was broken twice in the first set, but fought back brilliantly to knock out the World No. 78.

The Frenchman has one Challenger and two Future singles titles to his name, the first of which came on a hardcourt. He would be hoping to put together a strong run this week and climb up the rankings ladder.

Alexander Bublik vs Tristan Lamasine head-to-head

Alexander Bublik and Tristan Lamasine have not faced off on tour before. Their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Alexander Bublik vs Tristan Lamasine prediction

Alexander Bublik has an unpredictable playing style

An thoroughly unpredictable character, Alexander Bublik can throw his opponents off with his eccentric style of play. But he also has plenty of firepower up his sleeve; Bublik slapped eight aces past Caruso and won 79% of his first-serve points to take complete control of the match.

One of Bublik's two ATP singles finals has come on a hardcourt, and he would be itching to do the same this week in Antalya.

Tristan Lamasine on his part notched up an impressive win against a top-100 opponent in the opening round, but the Bublik challenge promises to be considerably tougher. The Russian looks in great touch at the moment, and might just have too much game for Lamasine at this point.

Prediction: Alexander Bublik to win in straight sets.