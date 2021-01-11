Antalya Open 2021: David Goffin vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) David Goffin vs (4) Alex de Minaur

Date: 12 January 2021

Tournament: Delray Beach Open 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Antalya, Turkey

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: €300,000

Match timing: 11 am local time, 1.30 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

David Goffin vs Alex de Minaur preview

David Goffin plays a forehand

World No. 16 David Goffin will be looking to get one step closer to winning a fifth career title this week, but he has a tricky match-up against World No.23 Alex de Minaur in the last four at Antalya.

Goffin, seeded second in the Turkish city, had struggled for consistency at the end of last year. He had also contracted COVID-19 in the wake of his 2020 French Open exit, after which he lost to the likes of Marin Cilic and Jannik Sinner.

But Goffin seems to have recovered from the virus, and has managed to reach the semifinals of the 2021 Antalya Open in fine fashion.

In his first round match, Goffin made a sensational comeback against France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert. The Belgian was trailing 3-6, 4-5 in the match, before he launched an epic comeback. He saved four match points and proceeded to win the next 13 games, which included a bagel in the decider.

Advertisement

Goffin continued where he left off in his next two matches, beating Spain's Nicola Kuhn 6-0 6-2 in the Round of 16 and Italy's Stefano Travaglia 6-3 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

Alex de Minaur meanwhile took a significant step forward in 2020 by reaching his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at the US Open. The 21-year old struggled in the other tournaments through the season, but managed to make amends with a runner-up finish at Antwerp during the fall.

De Minaur has had a scintillating start to his 2021 season, and has not dropped a single set in Antalya so far. Not only that, but the young Aussie hasn't conceded more than six games in any match en route the semifinals.

David Goffin vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

Alex de Minaur shakes hands with David Goffin at the ATP Cup

The semifinal encounter between the pair is their second match on tour, and Alex de Minaur leads David Goffin 1-0 in the head-to-head.

De Minaur beat Goffin in straight sets during the group stages of the ATP Cup last year.

David Goffin vs Alex de Minaur prediction

Advertisement

Alex de Minaur hits a forehand

David Goffin plays an aggressive game from the baseline that relies on his ability to time the ball impeccably and create angles on the court. The Belgian has a stunning two-handed backhand, and covers the court really well.

Alex de Minaur on his part has also shown flashes of an aggressive game lately, taking the ball on the rise more frequently. The 21-year old has also been returning serve with venom in Antalya, and would be looking to put some early pressure on Goffin's underwhelming serve.

If Goffin is on his game, he would be tough to stop. But De Minaur has recently shown a knack of dragging his opponents into long-drawn-out rallies and tiring them, which could help him steal a win on Tuesday.

Prediction: Alex de Minaur to win in three sets.