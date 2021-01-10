Antalya Open 2021: David Goffin vs Stefano Travaglia preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) David Goffin vs Stefano Travaglia

Date: 11 January 2021

Tournament: Antalya Open 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Antalya, Turkey

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: €300,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Advertisement

David Goffin vs Stefano Travaglia preview

David Goffin has been in a bit of a slump lately

Antalya second seed David Goffin is bidding for a fifth career ATP title this week, but will first need to get past Italy's Stefano Travaglia in Monday's quarterfinals.

Goffin finished 2020 on a five-match losing streak, losing to opponents ranked way lower than him. And the World No. 16 found himself in deep trouble at the start of his 2021 season too. Goffin trailed Pierre-Hugues Herbert by a set in the first round, and the Frenchman even served for the match in the second set.

But the Belgian refused to go away quietly. He saved five match points before reeling off 13 consecutive games to complete a sensational 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 comeback. That gave Goffin his first tour win since testing positive for coronavirus after the 2020 US Open.

The confidence boost he got from the much-needed breakthrough was clearly evident in his second round match against World No. 253 Nicola Kuhn. The Belgian was firing from all cylinders in that encounter, and he ended up thrashing Kuhn 6-0, 6-2.

Advertisement

Goffin will now face Italy's Stefano Travaglia for a place in the semifinals.

Stefano Travaglia

Despite having been mostly a Challenger level player for most of his career, Travaglia notched up some good wins last year - against the likes of Borna Coric and Kei Nishikori.

The World No. 76 has had a tough week in Antalya, but has shown a lot of mental fortitude to reach the quarterfinals. The Italian found himself in a hole in his first round match against Miomir Kecmanovic, losing the first set 6-1. But he managed to make a stirring comeback and eventually wrapped up the match in three sets to advance to the second round.

Travaglia then registered a thoroughly impressive 7-6, 6-3 win over Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round.

David Goffin vs Stefano Travaglia head-to-head

The quarterfinal match at Antalya Open will be the first-ever career meeting between David Goffin and Stefano Travaglia, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

David Goffin vs Stefano Travaglia prediction

Advertisement

David Goffin

David Goffin is an aggressive baseliner who likes to take the ball on the rise. The Belgian has a terrific down-the-line backhand, which he uses to open up the court. Goffin is also good at redirecting pace off both wings - something that allows him to go toe-to-toe even against the game's heaviest hitters.

Stefano Travaglia is a solid baseliner himself, but is not as adept at moving his opponents around. The 6'1" Italian also has a tendency to leak errors when trying to pull the trigger.

Goffin's offensive instincts and incredible foot speed would give him the advantage in both the short and the long rallies. It will likely take a very special performance from Travaglia to pull off an upset.

Prediction: David Goffin to win in straight sets.