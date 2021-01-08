Antalya Open 2021: Fabio Fognini vs Jeremy Chardy preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Fabio Fognini vs Jeremy Chardy

Date: 10 January 2021

Tournament: Antalya Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Antalya, Turkey

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: €300,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Fabio Fognini vs Jeremy Chardy preview

Jeremy Chardy started his 2021 season with a solid win over Romania's Radu Albot in the first round of the Antalya Open. The result comes at a crucial time for the Frenchman, who had to struggle hard for match wins through most of last year.

He has now been rewarded with a second round match against the Italian third seed Fabio Fognini, who is also be eager to bounce back following a similarly lackluster 2020.

Fabio Fognini

Fognini underwent a couple of ankle surgeries in June last year, and wasn't quite able to hit his stride on the tour's return in August. He made first round exits at all but one tournament, and ended the year ranked outside the top 15.

The dynamic Italian definitely has the game to turn over a new leaf with the start of a new season, and his first round win was a positive step in that direction. But against Chardy, Fognini faces the tough task of playing a big-hitting opponent - and one who enjoys playing in faster conditions.

Fabio Fognini vs Jeremy Chardy head-to-head

Jeremy Chardy will look to make the best of his big groundstrokes in the faster court conditions.

Fabio Fognini leads Jeremy Chardy 4-1 in head-to-head meetings, and he also won the duo's most recent match (at the 2018 Davis Cup). The numbers, however, do read a little differently when it comes to hardcourt encounters; the two men have a win each on the surface.

Fabio Fognini vs Jeremy Chardy prediction

Despite the big gap in rankings and the lopsided head-to-head record, this match has all the makings of a close affair. Both men have not played their best tennis in quite some time, and a lot could depend on the form that the two showcase on the given day.

Jeremy Chardy's hardcourt prowess also inspires confidence, as you can never really count him out on a quick court. If he protects his serve well and goes after Fognini's first delivery, the Italian could buckle under the pressure sooner or later.

Prediction: Jeremy Chardy to win in three sets.