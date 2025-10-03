Antofagasta Challenger 2025: Cristian Garin vs Hady Habib preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Cristian Garin vs (6) Hady Habib
Date: October 3, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Antogasta Challenger
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Antofagasta, Chile
Category: ATP 75 Challenger
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $ 100,00
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Cristian Garin vs Hady Habib preview
Second-seeded Cristian Garin will face sixth-seeded Hady Habib in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Antofagasta Challenger.
Garin's 2025 season has seen the Chilean mostly have success on the Challenger Tour, winning two titles at the Mauthausen Challenger (won against Tomas Barrios Vera in the final) and winning the Oeiras 5 Challenger (won against Mitchell Krueger in the final), winning 26 of the 37 clay-court matches in 2025 so far.
At his home event at the Antofagasta Challenger, Garin began his campaign with a 6-3, 6-2 win over fellow countryman Benjamin Torrealba in the first round, after which he won 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 against Uruguayan qualifier Franco Roncadelli in the second round, to reach his sixth Challenger quarterfinal of the season.
Hady Habib has won and lost 21 matches this season, which shows that the Lebanese player has struggled to get consistent results on either the Challenger or the main Tour, with his best result being a runner-up finish at the Ostrava Challenger, where he lost to Zsombor Piros in the final.
At the Antofagasta Challenger, Habib began his campaign with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win over Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo in the first round, followed by a 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over Argentinian qualifier, Carlos Maria Zarate, in the second round, to reach his fourth Challenger quarterfinal in 2025.
Cristian Garin vs Hady Habib head-to-head
Garin has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Habib, having won the Wimbledon qualifier match 6-0, 6-4 this year.
Cristian Garin vs Hady Habib odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Cristian Garin vs Hady Habib prediction
All of Garin's six ATP finals have come on clay, with the Chilean winning five titles on the surface, the last of which was at the 2021 Chile Open, where he won against Facundo Bagnis in the final.
Habib has not won any title on the ATP Tour, but has reached two clay-court finals in the Challenger Tour, the last of which was in Ostrava this year, along with another runner-up finish in Santos last year.
Garin is the clear favorite to win the upcoming match as he is in better form and will have the crowd's support.
Pick- Garin to win in straight sets
Cristian Garin vs Hady Habib betting tips
Tip 1: Result-Garin to win
Tip 2: Match will be over in two sets
Tip 3: Match not to exceed 20 games