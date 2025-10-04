Antofagasta Challenger 2025: Cristian Garin vs Adolfo Daniel Vallejo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Cristian Garin vs Adolfo Daniel Vallejo
Date: October 4, 2025
Tournament: Challenger Dove Men Care Antofagasta
Round: Semifinals
Venue: Antofagasta, Chile
Category: ATP Challenger
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $100,000
Live Telecast: USA - Challenger TV
Cristian Garin vs Adolfo Daniel Vallejo preview
Second-seeded Cristian Garin will face last year's runner-up Adolfo Daniel Vallejo for a place in the 2025 Antofagasta Challenger final later on Saturday (October 4).
While the former World No. 17 Garin enjoyed a good run in the first part of the 2025 season by winning back-to-back ATP Challenger titles in Mauthausen and Oeiras, he cooled down considerably in the latter months. Before this week, the 29-year-old had dropped six of his last eight competitive outings. He has since gone on a good run at his home tournament in Antofagasta on his debut.
After a routine first-round victory at the 75-level claycourt event, the Chilean overcame a set deficit in back-to-back matches against Franco Roncadelli and Hady Habib to reach the semifinals. His next opponent will be Paraguay's Daniel Vallejo, who has also put together quite a comprehensive campaign at the Antofagasta Challenger.
The World No. 268 came from a set down to beat Andrea Collarini in his tournament opener before straight-setting Aristotelis Thanos and Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera in the Round of 16 and the quarterfinals, respectively, to record his first Challenger-level last-four result since March.
Cristian Garin vs Adolfo Daniel Vallejo head-to-head
Garin and Vallejo have never met on either the ATP Tour or the Challenger circuit so their head-to-head stands at 0-0.
Cristian Garin vs Adolfo Daniel Vallejo odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Cristian Garin vs Adolfo Daniel Vallejo prediction
Garin has gained prominence on the men's pro tennis circuit for his defensive playing style despite boasting of firepower. Although it may seem counterintuitive, this ploy helps the World No. 125 claycourt expert in dragging out rallies and using his endurance to tire out his opponents.
Vallejo is also not that aggressive from the back of the court, as he prefers staying close to the baseline and taking some time before unloading on his groundstrokes. That said, the 21-year-old's flat double-handed backhand is quite adept at opening up the court, especially when he hits it down the line.
The keys to winning this match for both players will be to constantly change direction and offer pushback with deep shots. Garin is likely to be buoyed by home support in Antofagasta, which will likely motivate him to play some of his best tennis and take this close match-up.
Pick: Garin to win in three sets.
Cristian Garin vs Adolfo Daniel Vallejo betting tips
Tip 1: Result - Garin to win in three sets.
Tip 2: Valejo to win at least 10 games.
Tip 3: Match to last more than 20 games.