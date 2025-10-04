Antofagasta Challenger 2025: Cristian Garin vs Adolfo Daniel Vallejo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Cristian Garin vs Adolfo Daniel Vallejo

Date: October 4, 2025

Tournament: Challenger Dove Men Care Antofagasta

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Antofagasta, Chile

Category: ATP Challenger

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $100,000

Live Telecast: USA - Challenger TV

Cristian Garin vs Adolfo Daniel Vallejo preview

Home home Garin looking to win 7th career Challenger title | Image Source: Getty

Second-seeded Cristian Garin will face last year's runner-up Adolfo Daniel Vallejo for a place in the 2025 Antofagasta Challenger final later on Saturday (October 4).

While the former World No. 17 Garin enjoyed a good run in the first part of the 2025 season by winning back-to-back ATP Challenger titles in Mauthausen and Oeiras, he cooled down considerably in the latter months. Before this week, the 29-year-old had dropped six of his last eight competitive outings. He has since gone on a good run at his home tournament in Antofagasta on his debut.

After a routine first-round victory at the 75-level claycourt event, the Chilean overcame a set deficit in back-to-back matches against Franco Roncadelli and Hady Habib to reach the semifinals. His next opponent will be Paraguay's Daniel Vallejo, who has also put together quite a comprehensive campaign at the Antofagasta Challenger.

The World No. 268 came from a set down to beat Andrea Collarini in his tournament opener before straight-setting Aristotelis Thanos and Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera in the Round of 16 and the quarterfinals, respectively, to record his first Challenger-level last-four result since March.

Cristian Garin vs Adolfo Daniel Vallejo head-to-head

Garin and Vallejo have never met on either the ATP Tour or the Challenger circuit so their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Cristian Garin vs Adolfo Daniel Vallejo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Adolfo Daniel Vallejo +160 +1.5 (-155) Over 21.5 (-120) Cristian Garin -225 -1.5 (+105) Under 21.5 (-120)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Cristian Garin vs Adolfo Daniel Vallejo prediction

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

Garin has gained prominence on the men's pro tennis circuit for his defensive playing style despite boasting of firepower. Although it may seem counterintuitive, this ploy helps the World No. 125 claycourt expert in dragging out rallies and using his endurance to tire out his opponents.

Vallejo is also not that aggressive from the back of the court, as he prefers staying close to the baseline and taking some time before unloading on his groundstrokes. That said, the 21-year-old's flat double-handed backhand is quite adept at opening up the court, especially when he hits it down the line.

The keys to winning this match for both players will be to constantly change direction and offer pushback with deep shots. Garin is likely to be buoyed by home support in Antofagasta, which will likely motivate him to play some of his best tennis and take this close match-up.

Pick: Garin to win in three sets.

Cristian Garin vs Adolfo Daniel Vallejo betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Garin to win in three sets.

Tip 2: Valejo to win at least 10 games.

Tip 3: Match to last more than 20 games.

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More