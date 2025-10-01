Antofagasta Challenger 2025: Emilio Nava vs Federico Agustin Gomez preview, head-to-head, prediction and betting tips

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Emilio Nava vs Federico Agustin Gomez

Date: October 2, 2025

Tournament: Challenger Dove Men Care Antofagasta

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Antofagasta, Chile

Category: ATP Challenger

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $100,000

Live Telecast: USA - Challenger TV

Emilio Nava vs Federico Agustin Gomez preview

Nava is enjoying a career-best season on ATP Tour this year | Image Source: Getty

World No. 90 Emilio Nava will face Argentina's Federico Agustin Gomez in the first round of the 2025 Antofagasta Challenger on Thursday (October 2).

While Nava has dropped six of his 12 tour-level outings this year, the American has dominated the ATP Challenger Tour by securing four singles titles - all of them having come on clay. The 23-year-old's most recent triumph in Villa Maria ensured his rise to a career-high ranking of 90 last week. In that regard, he comes into this year's 75-level event in Antofagasta as the firm favorite to go all the way.

World No. 204 Agustin Gomez, meanwhile, hasn't fared that well in 2025 if his 16-22 win/loss record in tour-level, qualifying, and Challenger-level matches is anything to go by. That said, the 28-year-old gave a good account of himself by reaching the semifinals of the Villa Maria Challenger last week.

Nava and Agustin Gomez are both making their respective debuts at the Antofagasta Challenger, which has been played annually since only 2023. While the top seed began his campaign by downing Brazil's Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida 6-3, 6-4 in the first round, the former World No. 133 beat qualifier Joaquin Aguilar Cardozo 7-5, 6-2.

Emilio Nava vs Federico Agustin Gomez head-to-head

Nava and Agustin Gomez have never met on the ATP Tour or the Challenger circuit so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Emilio Nava vs Federico Agustin Gomez odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Emilio Nava Federico Agustin Gomez

Odds will be updated once available.

Emilio Nava vs Federico Agustin Gomez prediction

Federico Agustin Gomez hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

Nava has been the player to beat on the ATP Challenger Tour this year, having gone from being ranked outside the men's top 200 earlier in March to breaking into the top 100 this month. The American's groundstrokes off both wings, which are packed with spin, allow him to keep his opponents on the back foot.

This, in turn, allows him to reun circles around them with his endurance. While Agustin Gomez is a skilled claycourter in his own right, he will have to fight tooth and nail to stay in the longer exchanges with his higher-ranked opponent. That said, he can at least take a set off the first seed in their highly-anticipated Antofagasta Challenger Round-of-16 clash later on Thursday.

Pick: Nava to win in three sets.

Emilio Nava vs Federico Agustin Gomez betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Nava to win in three sets.

Tip 2: Second set to go past 5-5.

Tip 3: Match to have more than 20 games.

