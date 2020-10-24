Antwerp 2020: Dan Evans vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head & prediction | ATP European Open

Match details

Fixture: Dan Evans vs Ugo Humbert

Date: 24 October 2020

Tournament: European Open 2020

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Antwerp, Belgium

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: Approx. €394,800

Match timing: Not before 3.30 pm CEST, 7 pm IST

Advertisement

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Dan Evans vs Ugo Humbert preview

After a close victory over third seed Karen Khachanov in the Antwerp quarterfinals, Dan Evans will look to continue his terrific form over the final weekend.

The British player has overcome Salvatore Caruso, Frances Tiafoe and Khachanov in the competition thus far. The match against Khachanov was particularly tense, as Evans dropped the first set 6-3.

The second set went to a tiebreaker, where the unseeded Brit prevailed 9-7. Evans then sealed the deal with a 6-4 win in the decider, sending the Russian out of the tournament.

Evans would have been especially happy with his serve in the quarterfinal against Khachanov. The Birmingham native had a magnificent 82% win rate on the first serve, and faced just five break points all match.

Evans will now take on France's rising star Ugo Humbert in the semifinals.

Ugo Humbert beat Pablo Carreno-Busta in the second round

Humbert had a decent clay swing, making it to the quarterfinals in Hamburg the third round in Rome. The Frenchman didn't find much joy in St. Petersburg last week, but his performance in Antwerp so far has been quite brilliant.

Advertisement

The unseeded Humbert knocked out second seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the Round of 16. Although the higher-ranked Spaniard took the first set, his 22-year-old rival showed plenty of character to bounce back and complete a three-set victory.

Dan Evans vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head

Dan Evans and Ugo Humbert have never played each other on the ATP tour before. Thus, their head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0.

Dan Evans vs Ugo Humbert prediction

Ugo Humbert

Both Dan Evans and Ugo Humbert have exceeded expectations at the European Open so far. The first serve has been the biggest strength for each of them on Antwerp's indoor hardcourts; neither player has allowed too many break points to their opponents.

Evans has surrendered his serve only five times on his path to the semifinals. Humbert meanwhile saved a whopping 10 break points against Carreno Busta, with a 76% success rate on the first serve.

Recent form favors the World No. 38 from France. Humbert's win-loss record this year is much better than that of Evans, and he has performed at a distinctly superior level since the resumption of the tour in August.

Advertisement

Evans couldn't make it past the first round in his previous four tournaments. At the same time, Humbert impressed everyone by performing well against a slew of higher-ranked opponents.

Although Evans has been fantastic so far at the European Open, Humbert has the upper hand heading into the semifinal given his greater consistency overall.

Prediction: Ugo Humbert to win in three sets.