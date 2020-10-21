Antwerp 2020: David Goffin vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head & prediction | ATP European Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) David Goffin vs Marcos Giron

Date: 22 October 2020

Tournament: ATP European Open

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Antwerp, Belgium

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €394,800

Live telecast: United States - Tennis Channel

David Goffin vs Marcos Giron preview

It has been a tough few weeks for Belgium's David Goffin. After reaching the fourth round of the US Open, Goffin lost his first round at the Italian Open and the French Open - at the latter of which he revealed he was mentally exhausted due to concerns about competing in the midst of a pandemic.

Then earlier this month, Goffin tested positive for coronavirus and withdrew from the St. Petersburg Open. This will be his first match since then, but his preparation for the tournament has been far from ideal.

On the other hand, Goffin's opponent Marcos Giron is ranked No. 94 in the world and is playing the best tennis of his career. He comes into the match on the back of three wins this week, including two in qualifying.

Giron had also qualified for the Western & Southern Open a couple of months ago, where he reached the second round. He then made the second round of the US Open as well as the French Open, and qualified for last week's Bett1Hulks Indoors event too.

David Goffin vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

Marcos Giron at the 220 French Open in Paris

This will be the first meeting between David Goffin and Marcos Giron, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

David Goffin vs Marcos Giron prediction

David Goffin

In normal circumstances, David Goffin would have been the heavy favorite to win this match. However, these are not normal circumstances.

Goffin's game is based on consistency and moving around the court quickly, but both of those things may have been compromised by his recent tryst with coronavirus. In an interview earlier this week, Goffin revealed more about his physical condition ahead of his Antwerp campaign.

"All lights are green," he said, "In the meantime I have also done physical tests to see if I have recovered well and I feel good. It is certainly not an ideal preparation, but I can play. I'm happy to hit a ball again for the first time in two weeks. I haven't had much time to get ready, but I'm glad I can play. I had no symptoms, so I certainly did not expect a positive test. I didn't feel anything, so it was difficult not to train."

Marcos Giron, a former NCAA Division I champion, has a strong serve and a good forehand. He will need to use them both to good effect to cause an upset over the Belgian.

Prediction: Marcos Giron to win in three sets.