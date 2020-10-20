Antwerp 2020: Frances Tiafoe vs Dan Evans preview, head-to-head & prediction | ATP European Open

Match details

Fixture: Frances Tiafoe vs Dan Evans

Date: 21 October 2020

Tournament: European Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Antwerp, Belgium

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: Approx. €394,800

Match timing: Not before 3.30 pm CEST, 7 pm IST

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Frances Tiafoe vs Dan Evans preview

USA’s Frances Tiafoe will square off against Great Britain’s Dan Evans in the second round of the 2020 European Open in Antwerp on Wednesday.

Tiafoe is coming in on the back of a good win in his opening round match, against the higher-ranked Dusan Lajovic. Playing in his first hardcourt match since the US Open, the 22-year-old put up a strong display in all aspects to emerge triumphant 6-3, 7-6.

Tiafoe seems to have adapted well to the indoor conditions at Antwerp. His serve was particularly impressive against Lajovic, as he conceded just 14 points on it.

If the youngster’s form at the US Open is anything to go by, we can expect a good run from him in Belgium too. Tiafoe had made it to the round of 16 at Flushing Meadows, before losing to Daniil Medvedev.

His next opponent, Dan Evans, is a tour veteran; the Brit has been active for a full nine seasons more than Tiafoe. However, Evans didn’t fare too well at the St. Petersburg Open, where he was knocked out in the first round by Stan Wawrinka.

Dan Evans

The 30-year-old began his campaign at Antwerp on a positive note by defeating Salvatore Caruso in three sets.

Much like in Russia, Evans won the first set but went on to lose the next one. But this time around the Brit displayed a lot more composure to clinch the match in the decider.

Frances Tiafoe vs Dan Evans head-to-head

The head-to-head between Frances Tiafoe and Dan Evans is currently tied at 1-1.

The duo played each other twice in 2019, both times on hardcourt. Their most recent encounter was at the indoor event in Basel, which Tiafoe won comfortably by a scoreline of 6-4, 6-2.

Frances Tiafoe vs Dan Evans prediction

Frances Tiafoe

It is no secret that Frances Tiafoe thrives in quick indoor conditions like those in Antwerp.

The American is an aggressive player and likes to go big on his forehand. The depth and pace that Tiafoe creates with his groundstrokes could pose a problem or two for Dan Evans.

The Brit would be looking to take the ball on the rise and rob Tiafoe of the time he needs to set up his roundhouse forehand. But it remains to be seen how consistently Evans can deal with the firepower of Tiafoe.

Prediction: Frances Tiafoe to win in three sets.