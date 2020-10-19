Antwerp 2020: Frances Tiafoe vs Dusan Lajovic preview, head-to-head & prediction | ATP European Open

Match details
Fixture: Frances Tiafoe vs Dusan Lajovic
Date: 19 October 2020
Tournament: European Open 2020
Round: First round
Venue: Antwerp, Belgium
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Indoor hardcourt
Prize money: Approx. €394,800
Match timing: Approx. 5 pm CEST, 8.30 pm IST
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel
Frances Tiafoe vs Dusan Lajovic preview
After suffering an opening-round defeat in Sardinia, Frances Tiafoe will look to get back to winning ways when he takes on sixth seed Dusan Lajovic in the first round of the European Open on Monday.
Tiafoe struggled to play well on European clay, crashing out of the French Open in the first round against Jan-Lennard Struff. The American star was the top seed at the ATP Challenger event in Forli, but he couldn't get past Lorenzo Musetti in the Round of 16.
Tiafoe's best performance over the last month was at the Challenger in Parma, where he captured the trophy.
Dusan Lajovic, meanwhile, made it to the Hamburg Open quarterfinals last month, but just like Tiafoe he fell short in the opening round at Sardinia. At Roland Garros, the Serb beat Gianluca Mager in the first round before suffering a five-set defeat to Kevin Anderson in the second.
The World No. 24 had a forgettable hardcourt run in the United States prior to the clay swing, so it will be interesting to see how he performs now that the tour has moved to quicker surfaces again.
Frances Tiafoe vs Dusan Lajovic head-to-head
Dusan Lajovic leads Frances Tiafoe 1-0 in the head-to-head record. The two players had clashed in the first round of the 2017 Indian Wells Masters, where Lajovic emerged victorious 6-3, 6-3.
Frances Tiafoe vs Dusan Lajovic prediction
Neither Frances Tiafoe nor Dusan Lajovic has been in great form of late, but Tiafoe did at least have a decent run at the US Open last month.
Tiafoe had made it to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows, defeating Andreas Seppi, John Millman and Marton Fucsovics along the way. On the other hand, Lajovic had lost in the first round of the US Open - to the unseeded Egor Gerasimov.
Tiafoe's game is better suited to hardcourts than Lajovic's, and we can expect the American's big serve and forehand to do some damage in Antwerp.
Prediction: Frances Tiafoe to win in three sets.Published 19 Oct 2020, 01:05 IST