Antwerp 2020: Grigor Dimitrov vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head & prediction | ATP European Open

Match details

Fixture: (4) Grigor Dimitrov vs (8) Alex de Minaur

Date: 24 October 2020

Tournament: ATP European Open 2020

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Antwerp, Belgium

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €394,800

Match timing: Not before 5.30 pm CEST, 9 pm IST

Live telecast: United States - Tennis Channel

Grigor Dimitrov vs Alex de Minaur preview

The fourth seeded Grigor Dimitrov is through to his second semifinal of 2020, courtesy of a walkover from his last eight opponent Milos Raonic. With the exits of the top two seeds in Antwerp this week, the Bulgarian will now be gunning for his first ATP title in over three years.

It will not be an easy task for Dimitrov though, as he still has a couple of difficult looking rounds to get through. Next up for him is the 21-year-old Alex de Minaur, who moved past his last eight opponent with an easy 6-3, 6-0 win.

Alex de Minaur

The young Australian is a having a great year. Having started 2020 with a strong campaign at the ATP Cup, he now has a Grand Slam quarterfinal and a Maste 1000 crown in doubles to his name.

De Minaur would be pretty pleased with those results, and another final here in Antwerp would be the cherry on top. He has been in good touch too of late, having rediscovered his best tennis this week.

Not only has he scored an epic comeback win over Richard Gasquet, De Minaur has also showed an increasing sense of belief in his game beyond his regular defensive prowess.

The youngster has worked hard on his on-court temperament, and he now tries to be a lot more aggressive with his shot-making. De Minaur especially enjoys coming to the net every now and then, which is something he might need to do a lot against Dimitrov on Saturday.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov leads the head-to-head over Alex de Minaur 1-0. The duo's only prior meeting came at last year's US Open, with the Bulgarian scoring a hard-fought three-set win.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Alex de Minaur prediction

Grigor Dimitrov's last final appearance came a long time ago - at the 2018 Rotterdam Open. That might give him an extra bit of motivation to do well in this match-up.

However, a bye and walkover this week might find him a little lacking in terms of match practice.

Alex de Minaur, on the other hand, has spent a significant amount of time on court lately, and has only gotten better with each match. He was absolutely clinical in a 6-3, 6-0 win over Marcos Giron, taking three out of four break point opportunities to close out a lopsided match.

The youngster was in complete control throughout that encounter, and will need to show similar intent against Dimitrov. The Bulgarian is more than capable of playing showcase tennis under the roof, and a defensive stance might not be enough for the Aussie on Saturday.

If De Minaur can find a way to get the first hit on the ball and take the racket out of Dimitrov's hand, he might have a real shot. Otherwise, the 29-year-old will likely power through into the summit clash.

Prediction: Grigor Dimitrov to win in three sets.