Antwerp 2020: Grigor Dimitrov vs Pablo Andujar preview, head-to-head & prediction | ATP European Open

Match details

Fixture: (4) Grigor Dimitrov vs Pablo Andújar

Date: 21 October 2020

Tournament: ATP European Open

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Antwerp, Belgium

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €394,800

Match timing: Not before 6.30 pm CEST, 10 pm IST

Live telecast: United States - Tennis Channel

Grigor Dimitrov vs Pablo Andujar preview

Fourth seed and World No. 20 Grigor Dimitrov is all set to open his ATP European Open campaign against Spain's Pablo Andujar.

Dimitrov has put up a couple of consistent showings at the Grand Slams this year. That would have given the Bulgarian some much-needed self-belief, as well as the extra bit of incentive to end the season on a high.

But Andujar, who already has a straight sets wins under his belt in Antwerp, will not makes things easy for Dimitrov.

Pablo Andujar

The Spaniard enters the tournament on the back of an impressive string of match wins. And while most of those might have come on the Challenger circuit, they are likely to give him a lot of confidence heading into a big match like this one.

Andujar, unlike many of his compatriots, is fairly comfortable on hardcourts. In fact, some of his career's biggest wins have come on the surface, including his only second week run at a Major - at the 2019 US Open.

Plating against the solid Dimitrov on Wednesday, Andujar will have ample opportunity to showcase his baseline talents as well as his defensive prowess.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Pablo Andujar head-to-head

Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov leads the head-to-head against Pablo Andujar by a margin of 2-1, having dropped the one match courtesy a retirement way back in 2011. Even their last match was a few years ago: at the 2014 China Open, where the Bulgarian won in straight sets.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Pablo Andujar prediction

Grigor Dimitrov will be a firm favorite heading into this one, but he should expect some tough resistance from a seasoned opponent.

It will be important for the fourth seed to keep up the aggression throughout the match. Even the slightest of let-ups could give prove costly against someone as consistent as Pablo Andujar.

As for the Spaniard, he might need to mix things up a little so that Dimitrov doesn't settle into the match. If he hits too many flat balls up the centre, he might find himself at the receiving end of a Dimitrov barrage.

Andujar will fancy his chances the longer the match goes on. But if he fails to put pressure on his more accomplished opponent in the early going, then the Bulgarian could run away with the contest.

Prediction: Grigor Dimitrov to win in straight sets.