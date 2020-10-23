Antwerp 2020: Karen Khachanov vs Dan Evans preview, head-to-head & prediction | ATP European Open

Match details

Fixture: Karen Khachanov vs Dan Evans

Date: 23 October 2020

Tournament: European Open 2020

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Antwerp, Belgium

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: Approx. €394,800

Match timing: Not before 3.30 pm CEST, 7 pm IST

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Karen Khachanov vs Dan Evans preview

Karen Khachanov will square off against Dan Evans in the quarterfinals of the 2020 European Open in Antwerp on Friday.

The 24-year-old Khachanov is into his second quarterfinal in as many tournaments during this European indoor hardcourt swing. The Russian made this stage at the recently concluded St. Petersburg Open as well.

That said, Khachanov has been largely unconvincing since the resumption of the ATP tour. While he has had some decent results - including a fourth-round run at Roland Garros - there hasn’t been a single tournament where he’s stood out from the rest of the field.

In his second-round match, Khachanov overcame a stiff challenge from the young Zizou Bergs. The third seed was in trouble early on as Bergs took the opening set, but he somehow eked out a win in three sets.

The Russian could only convert 2 of the 11 break points that he created in the match, but he’ll be happy with how he kept his composure against the highly-touted young gun.

Dan Evans

Khachanov’s next opponent Dan Evans, meanwhile, produced quite an emphatic performance against the talented Frances Tiafoe on Wednesday. The Brit came through in straight sets, continuing his remarkable turnaround after being eliminated in the first round at St. Petersburg.

Evans also accounted for Italy's Salvatore Caruso in the opening round, and seems to be growing in confidence with every match.

Karen Khachanov vs Dan Evans head-to-head

Dan Evans leads Karen Khachanov 1-0 in the head-to-head.

Interestingly, their only previous encounter was also on indoor hardcourt - at the Rotterdam Open earlier this year. Evans won that match 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Karen Khachanov vs Dan Evans prediction

Karen Khachanov

This is a very tricky match-up for Karen Khachanov, since Dan Evans has the game to upset his rhythm. An able counter-puncher, Evans can counter Khachanov's powerful serve and groundstrokes with his smart variations and net approaches.

Lately the Russian has shown a tendency to leak unforced errors on crucial points. He would need to keep his game clean against a consistent player like Evans, while also being solid on serve.

Evans on his part has been serving very efficiently this week. Tiafoe and Caruso managed to break the Brit just three times combined, which shows how well the Brit is using the quick indoor conditions at Antwerp.

All things considered, while Khachanov has more firepower off the ground, Evans might just be a little too consistent for the Russian on Friday.

Prediction: Dan Evans to win in three sets.