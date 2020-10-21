Antwerp 2020: Milos Raonic vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head & prediction | ATP European Open

Match details

Fixture: (5) Milos Raonic vs Cameron Norrie

Date: 22 October 2020

Tournament: ATP European Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Antwerp, Belgium

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €394,800

Match timing: 12.20 pm CEST, 3.50 pm IST

Live telecast: United States - Tennis Channel

Milos Raonic vs Cameron Norrie preview

Canada's Milos Raonic is having something of a revival this year. Raonic began the season at No. 35 in the world but has since climbed back into the world's top 20.

The Canadian reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, where he lost to top-ranked Novak Djokovic. He then made the semifinals at the Delray Beach event, following which the tour was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the tour resumed in August, Raonic has reached the finals at the Western & Southern Open in New York (where he lost to Djokovic again) and the semifinals at the St. Petersburg Open.

His opponent on Thursday will be 25-year-old Brit Cameron Norrie, who is ranked No. 70 in the world. Norrie has had mixed results since the tour resumed in August.

The former World No. 41 reached the third round of the US Open, beating Diego Schwartzman along the way. The match against the Argentine saw a record 58 break points - the largest number of break points ever in a single match at the US Open.

More recently Norrie made the quarterfinals at St. Petersburg last week, but he also suffered first-round exits at the Italian Open qualifying event and the French Open.

Milos Raonic vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Milos Raonic at the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne

Milos Raonic, a former World No. 3 and Wimbledon finalist, leads the head-to-head against Cameron Norrie 1-0. Raonic scored a 6-3, 6-2 win over the Brit in the first round of the Paris Masters last year.

Milos Raonic vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Cameron Norrie at the 2020 French Open

Cameron Norrie, who completed 50 wins on the ATP tour last week, has a solid forehand and backhand. While he doesn't overwhelm his opponents with power, he does know how to build points and then hit winners into the open court.

Norrie will be hoping Milos Raonic's serve is not on full strength on Thursday, so that he can get into the rallies and make a dent on the Canadian's confidence.

👏 @cam_norrie 👏



Read more about the numbers behind the Brit's 5️⃣0️⃣ tour wins — LTA (@the_LTA) October 14, 2020

The 6 ft 5 inch Raonic is known for his big serve; he is second in the list of most aces this year, with 410 from 25 matches. The Canadian also has a mean forehand, and he will be looking to impose his big game on Norrie.

Advertisement

If Raonic can produce similar stats on serve as he did in his first round win on Wednesday, he should be able to come through this second-round match.

Prediction: Milos Raonic to win in straight sets.