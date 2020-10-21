Antwerp 2020: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head & prediction | ATP European Open

Match details

Fixture: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Ugo Humbert

Date: 21 October 2020

Tournament: ATP European Open

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Antwerp, Belgium

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €394,800

Match timing: Approx 2.30 pm CEST, 6 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Ugo Humbert preview

Ugo Humbert at the 2020 French Open

Second seed Pablo Carreno Busta takes on Ugo Humbert in the second round of the ATP European Open in Antwerp on Wednesday.

Carreno Busta has been in decent form on either side of the lockdown, but hasn't yet made a final this year. A semifinal berth at the US Open was followed by a quarterfinal showing at Roland Garros before coming into Antwerp, where he has received a first round bye.

The Spaniard faces off against France's Ugo Humbert, who himself has been in solid form recently. The Frenchman defeated Daniil Medvedev to reach the quarterfinal of the Hamburg European Open, and at the St. Petersburg Open he was narrowly defeated by eventual champion Andrey Rublev in the second round.

The 22 -year-old comes into the second round in Antwerp after a routine straight-sets win over Kimmer Coppejans in the first round.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head

The second round encounter in Antwerp is the first between Pablo Carreno Busta and Ugo Humbert, so the head-to-head between the two players stands at 0-0. Carreno Busta is currently ranked 15th in the ATP rankings, while Humbert is ranked 38th.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Ugo Humbert prediction

Pablo Carreno Busta at the 2020 French Open

Given his superior ranking and good form, Pablo Carreno Busta comes into the match against Ugo Humbert as the favorite. However, Ugo Humbert has shown in the recent past that he can pull off upsets against higher-ranked players.

The Spaniard's dogged and patient style of play might not be ideal for the quick indoor hardcourts in Antwerp, but he is undoubtedly solid in all parts of the game. Carreno Busta can do some damage by tiring out his opponents in long exchanges.

Humbert, on the other hand, is an out-and-out aggressive baseliner and looks to take the ball early. The Frenchman looks to take time away from his opponents in neutral rallies and can also employ deft touch at the net to finish points quickly if required.

Humbert possesses the ability to shake things up for Carreno Busta, but the Spaniard should prevail if he is fit.

Prediction: Pablo Carreno Busta to win in three sets.