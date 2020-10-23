Antwerp 2020: Ugo Humbert vs Lloyd Harris preview, head-to-head & prediction | ATP European Open

Match details

Fixture: Ugo Humbert vs Lloyd Harris

Date: 23 October 2020

Tournament: European Open 2020

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Antwerp, Belgium

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: Approx. €394,800

Match timing: 2 pm CEST, 5.30 pm

Advertisement

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Ugo Humbert vs Lloyd Harris preview

France's Ugo Humbert has had a solid tournament at Antwerp this week, making it to the quarterfinal with two impressive performances. He clinched a 6-4, 6-3 win over Belgian Kimmer Coppejans in the first round, before coming up against second-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta in the Round of 16.

Many believed Humbert was the underdog against the Spaniard, who was coming into the tournament on the back of a quarterfinal appearance at Roland Garros. Humbert even dropped the first set, confirming those suspicions.

But he then made a stunning comeback to beat the Spaniard 7-5, 6-3, 6-4. Humbert smacked eight aces in the match, while also winning 76% of his first-serve points, to turn things around in impressive fashion.

The 22-year-old is at a career-best ATP ranking at No. 38 at the moment. Humbert won his maiden ATP title at the Auckland Open earlier this year.

Ugo Humbert gets a great top 15 win over the 2nd seed Pablo Carreño Busta 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the QFs in Antwerp.



Pablito still got an outside chance to make London, but this is a big blow.



[getty] pic.twitter.com/WBtP8Z1QIz — José Morgado (@josemorgado) October 21, 2020

Lloyd Harris, on his part, pulled off an even bigger upset in his last match. The South African, currently ranked 90th in the world, faced the seventh-seeded Taylor Fritz in the second round.

Advertisement

Harris beat the American in straight sets, extending his dream run at the tournament. He hasn't dropped a set through three rounds of qualifying and two main-draw encounters at Antwerp thus far.

Harris, who also reached the quarterfinal at Cologne last week, will now back his chances of going deep into the tournament.

Ugo Humbert vs Lloyd Harris head-to-head

Ugo Humbert and Lloyd Harris have not faced off on tour before. They go into the quarterfinal with their head-to-head tied at 0-0.

Ugo Humbert vs Lloyd Harris prediction

Ugo Humbert, a regular doubles player, likes to approach the net quite often even in singles. He is quite good with volleys as well as drop shots, and also has quick reflexes.

The Frenchman is a offensive player who loves to take the attack to the opponent. That kind of approach is particularly effective in quick indoor conditions.

Can Lloyd Harris cause another upset in Antwerp?

Lloyd Harris meanwhile has an excellent serve that can trouble any player on tour. He has powered 19 aces in just two matches, while maintaining a first-serve percentage of 71.

Harris likes to dictate rallies from the back of the court, and it will be interesting to see how he counters Humbert's net attacks and lefty angles.

Prediction: Ugo Humbert to win in three sets.